Physician Growth Partners Advises Dr Ken Zelnick and Dr Kathir Subramanian in Their Partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America

Physician Growth Partners ("PGP") is pleased to have advised Fort Lauderdale, FL-based Drs. Ken Zelnick & Kathir Subramanian, in their partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America ("CVAUSA"), a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners and one of the leading cardiovascular care platforms in the country.

Drs. Zelnick and Subramanian have built one of the strongest office and hospital-based cardiology groups in the Fort Lauderdale region, with four providers delivering comprehensive diagnostic, medical, and procedural services.

Dr. Zelnick said, "We explored private equity on our own for several years before we were introduced to PGP. The PGP team turned an overwhelming process into a successful experience. Their around-the-clock availability and deep knowledge of physician practice transactions gave us the confidence to make informed decisions, and ultimately chose the partner we felt offered the most strategic alignment."

Dr. Subramanian added, "We're excited to partner with CVAUSA. They have developed a reputation and track record of supporting their doctors that drew us in. PGP went above and beyond; they were not only experts in their field, but also committed to our success in finding a partner that aligns with our long-term growth strategy. In aligning with CVAUSA, we are thrilled with the outcome and excited to be affiliated with such a first class organization."

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Drs Zelnick and Subramanian in their evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this transaction.

"We are grateful to represent Drs. Ken Zelnick & Kathir Subramanian in their partnership with CVAUSA," stated Ezra Simons, partner at PGP. "We leveraged a competitive process to find a partner that the shareholders thought could check key boxes around maintaining clinical autonomy, gaining scale and back office resources, while aligning with a true business partner that specializes in cardiovascular care. We are excited about this partnership and what it will mean for both groups across the region."

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active sell-side healthcare investment banking firms in the US and is dedicated to representing specialty physician practices in transactions with private equity and strategic buyers. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory from start to finish. Founded in 2017, PGP has advised more than 60 practices to successful private equity and strategic partnerships.

For more information about Physician Growth Partners, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com or contact us at press@physiciangrowthpartners.com

432 N. Clark Street, Ste. 200, Chicago, IL 60654

SOURCE: Physician Growth Partners

View the original press release on accesswire.com