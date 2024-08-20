Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - Healing Realty Trust ("HRT" or the "Company"), a data-driven, self-managed real estate investment company with a portfolio centered on purchasing healthcare-related real estate assets dedicated to serving the mental, behavioral, and physical health sectors, as well as in the advancement of innovative and emerging psychedelic therapies, announced the appointment of Cia Buckley Marakovits as an advisor to the Company.

"Ms. Buckley Marakovits brings unmatched real estate insight to HRT and we are honored to have her join our team," said Joe Caltabiano, CEO of HRT. "With Cia's decades of experience on our side, we will be in an even better position to transform the real estate investment landscape and help implement the clinical infrastructure necessary to aid the administration of critical healthcare services and novel treatments."

Cia Buckley Marakovits is Chief Investment Officer and President at Dune Real Estate, and is one of the most powerful women in real estate in North America. In her current role, she's responsible for the management and performance of Dune's investment activity and operating business. Ms. Buckley Marakovits is also a member of the Urban Land Institute, the Investment Committee for ULI, the Pension Real Estate Association's Board of Directors, the Columbia Business School MBA Real Estate Program Advisory Board, and the Executive Committee of the Samuel Zell and Robert Lurie Real Estate Center at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Previously, she was the President of the U.S. Fund for Business for JER Partners, an affiliate of the J.E. Robert Companies. Ms. Buckley Marakovits received an M.B.A from Columbia University and a B.A. from Lafayette College.

About Healing Realty Trust

Healing Realty Trust (HRT) is a data-driven, self-managed real estate investment company with a portfolio centered on purchasing healthcare-related real estate assets dedicated to serving the mental, behavioral, and physical health sectors, as well as in the advancement of innovative and emerging psychedelic therapies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219805

SOURCE: Healing Realty Trust