HONG KONG, Aug 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Three Garden Road, a world-class landmark property owned by Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT" or the "Trust" stock code: 2778), has achieved the highest level rating of Platinum in WiredScore certification for offices v3.1. This achievement demonstrates its focus on delivering top-tier digital infrastructure and smart building solutions to enhance overall tenant experience.This recognition, along with the Platinum certification of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) "v4.1 Operations and Maintenance: Existing Buildings" attained earlier in 2024, the distinction of being Hong Kong's first WELL Platinum certification received in 2020 and the BEAM Plus Platinum certification received in 2022, establishes Three Garden Road as Hong Kong's first "Quadruple Platinum" grade-A office building under the existing building certification category.Three Garden Road is best-in-class across all features of digital connectivity that are essential to tenants, including excellent internet service, wireless network, telecommunications, and power infrastructure:- Seamless mobile and internet experience: unparalleled digital connectivity featuring reliable mobile performance from multiple operators, free Wi-Fi in communal areas to support wellness and community events, and 5G mobile coverage in common areas and car parks- Effortless setup: comprehensive internet setup with multiple high-speed providers, ensuring a perfect fit for tenant needs and a smooth, hassle-free digital experience- Future-ready infrastructure: ample spare capacity throughout the building, including risers, access points, and telecommunications rooms, to accommodate new and emerging technologies and provide tenants with flexibility and adaptability- Resilient systems: robust infrastructure, including multiple points of entry, diverse and secure risers, and telecommunications rooms, effectively mitigating potential interruptions- Smart systems: integration of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and smart building systems to enhance tenant experience and optimise resource managementMs Christina Hau, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, shared, "Three Garden Road attaining WiredScore Platinum certification speaks volumes about our embrace of intelligent practices and cutting-edge technologies. The property was the first smart building in Hong Kong recognised by the Hong Kong Institute of Architects for its innovative and outstanding architectural design upon its completion. In pursuit of excellence, the Trust maintains a steadfast dedication to integrating smart features into the building's operational management and facilitating its sustainable development, which is highly valued by our key financial institution and multinational corporation tenants."Thomasin Crowley, VP of Asia Pacific at WiredScore, said, "Achieving WiredScore Platinum for Three Garden Road is a remarkable accomplishment that underscores Champion REIT's unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier digital infrastructure in their buildings. This recognition not only testifies the innovative and forward-thinking approach that Champion REIT brings to their real estate assets, but also highlights their commitment to ensuring that their occupiers have access to world-class, reliable, and future-proofed digital amenities that truly sets them apart in today's fast-evolving landscape."In this July, the Trust held its inaugural ESG Week, featuring a diverse range of impactful activities in collaboration with over 20 partners and organisations. To date, all 100% of its Hong Kong properties have attained the highest Platinum level certification for green buildings, affirming its leadership in implementing sustainable measures. The Trust achieved the top Five-star rating from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) in 2023.- "Quadruple Platinum" existing building certifications refer to WiredScore certification for offices v3.1 Platinum, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) "v4.1 Operations and Maintenance: Existing Buildings" Platinum, WELL Healthy Building Standard v2 Core Platinum and BEAM Plus Existing Building v2.0 Comprehensive Scheme Final Platinum. 