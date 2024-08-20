Animal Surgical Center: Oceanside Animal Hospital Partners With Local Rescues to Save Lives

Together for a Cause: Animal Surgical Center's Devotion to Saving the Lives of Animals Through Compassionate Rescue Collaborations

OCEANSIDE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Through ongoing collaborations with multiple rescue groups, Animal Surgical Center continues to make a significant difference in the lives of animals in need.





Help Save Animal Lives

The mission is to save as many animals as possible.





Animal Surgical Center's partnership with Big Dog Ranch Rescue (BDRR) is a shining example of their commitment to animal welfare. This collaboration is rooted in shared values and a common goal - to save and improve the lives of rescue animals. Dr. Tomas Infernuso, a highly skilled veterinary surgeon and ASC's founder, plays an instrumental role in this partnership. As a dedicated board member of BDRR, Dr. Infernuso volunteers his expertise and time to perform life-saving surgeries on rescued animals once a month at no cost.

It's not just about surgical procedures; it's about giving these animals a new lease on life and giving them the opportunity to find loving homes. Their efforts have saved countless dogs who otherwise might not have had access to such high-quality medical care.

The impact of this collaboration can be vividly seen through these stories:

Story 1: This video showcases meticulous surgical care and the heartfelt moments that exemplify the difference made in the lives of these rescue animals.

Story 2: This story highlights additional collaborative efforts and successes between ASC and BDRR.

Moreover, this partnership extends beyond surgery alone. Animal Surgical Center also supports BDRR through fundraising events, awareness campaigns, and community outreach programs designed to enhance the mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals.

One such initiative is profiled in this compelling video where the team's dedication shines, performing complex surgeries without expecting anything in return - just the reward of seeing another animal healthy and vibrant again.

Beyond its work with Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Animal Surgical Center takes pride in hosting various events aimed at supporting rescue initiatives. A recent example is documented here, highlighting the center's comprehensive approach to community engagement and animal welfare.

The real impact of these efforts is perhaps best expressed by those who have been directly affected by ASC's dedication:

Jen's Testimonial: A powerful first-person account detailing how ASC has made a difference can be viewed here.

Summer's Testimonial: Another heartfelt story showcasing gratitude towards ASC's services is available here.

In addition to its other efforts, ASC's collaboration with the Veterinary Care Foundation provides financial aid for life-saving medical treatments for disadvantaged pets through the NO RUFF DAYS program.

Through collaborations like these and continuous support for rescue organizations, Animal Surgical Center remains committed to its mission of advancing pet health and welfare.

Animal Surgical Center invites the community, along with passionate professionals interested in making a difference, to join the team in this noble endeavor.

Learn how to get involved and help save animal lives here: https://asc.vet/pet-rescues/.

