1 Garage Door: Leading Innovation in the Industry With Technology and Prestigious Recognition

Pioneering With AI Technology, #1 Garage Door Climbs the Ranks of the 2024 Inc. 5000 List, Ranking No. 3,099 Amongst the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / #1 Garage Door, the trailblazing garage door company, has been recognized in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, securing the No. 3,099 spot.

This accolade is a reflection of the company's commitment to innovation, particularly in terms of adopting Artificial Intelligence, and the unrivaled customer service provided by the exceptional team, headed by owners Tristin Wurzbach and Alex Sharf, along with Office Manager Juan Bonilla, Hiring/Onboarding Manager Julie Miller, Service Tech Manager Jeremy Hornback, Operations Lead Liz Silva, and Project Manager Quinton Caspari.

With its roots in Florida, #1 Garage Door has risen above the competition by integrating technology throughout its sales, marketing, and operations, becoming the only garage door company from Florida on the prestigious list. The firm's customer-centric approach, coupled with its emphasis on quality, innovation, and expedited delivery has consistently bolstered its growth and adaptability in a competitive market.

Elevating the garage door industry, the company employs advanced tech solutions to offer seamless shopping experiences, efficient repairs, and reliable customer service. A dedicated home warranty-approved team of trained technicians ensures the provision of economical and warrantied work. In addition to the door repair services, the company offers expert installation of high-quality garage doors and garage door openers, with special emphasis on safety, reliability, and durability.

Beyond Florida, #1 Garage Door has expanded its reach across several states, setting a high bar for the industry while continuing to serve its local community. The use of AI and other technological avenues are at the forefront of the company's roadmap, ensuring customers get an optimized experience.

With this recognition, #1 Garage Door is poised to push boundaries, redefine the industry and continue serving its growing customer base with exceptional services and innovative offerings. For more detailed information about #1 Garage Door and its ranking, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

