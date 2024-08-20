BCM One Elevates Leadership Team for Global Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced a series of leadership adjustments to align with the company's commitment to focus on its three business units: BCM One, E-commerce, and SkySwitch.

Mike Nowak, previously Chief Revenue Officer, has been tapped to be General Manager of BCM One Enterprise Solutions, the business unit that delivers nextgen communications, including its Pure IP Enterprise Voice offering, and managed network services to mid-to-enterprise-sized businesses globally.

Ben Macalindong has been promoted from his current role as Vice President of Sales within the E-commerce business unit to General Manager to oversee the SIP.US, SIPTRUNK, and Flowroute brands.

David Hardy, a seasoned industry executive who has held sales leadership positions at Sangoma, Digium, Adtran, and Cisco, joins the team as General Manager of SkySwitch, the company's white-label UCaaS business unit which serves MSPs and VARs that want to deliver cloud voice solutions to their SMB customers under their own brand.

Lita Miller has taken over the Chief Operating Officer role from Mark Amick who retired after more than 35 years in the industry.

Continuing their roles on the executive leadership team are Paula Como Kauth, CMO; Doug Fechter, CFO; Eileen Cohan, General Counsel; David Deaton, SVP of Engineering; and Maddie Bonds, VP of People Operations.

"BCM One has always been about flexibility and progress, and that's exactly what this leadership team brings to table," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "Their talent and experience are second-to-none in the industry and will propel BCM One to our next stage of growth."

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is the leading NextGen Communications and Managed Services provider. Serving over 20,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners, BCM One offers telecom solutions supporting the critical network infrastructure of global businesses, including: Enterprise Voice for MS Teams, Cisco Webex and Zoom; Global Managed Connectivity; UCaaS; SIP Trunking; Managed SD-WAN; Security and Technology Expense Optimization. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by its mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

