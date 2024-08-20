Finnovant Inc: First Blockchain Phone to Hit Retail Markets and it's in Zambia, Africa

Partnership announcement between BitMobile's Phenix X and The Device Store

New Blockchain Phone from BitMobile South Africa and The Device Store Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Phenix X Across Zambia

BitMobile South Africa, a leading innovator in mobile technology, and The Device Store, a premier retail chain in Zambia for mobile devices, are proud to announce a strategic partnership to bring the cutting-edge Phenix X blockchain phone to customers nationwide. This partnership marks a significant milestone in mobile technology distribution in Zambia, providing an unparalleled storefront experience for both individual customers and businesses.

Under this partnership, The Device Store will serve as the primary retail partner aggregator for Phenix X across all its mall stores in Zambia, while also serving as a distribution point for other device related stores. The collaboration aims to offer a seamless, one-stop shopping experience, featuring exclusive phone models, accessories, phone plans, and comprehensive services, including a support and device repair operation.

CEO Quotes:

Brian Maw, CEO of BitMobile South Africa, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with The Device Store to bring the Phenix X blockchain phone to Zambia. This partnership represents a significant step forward in making cutting-edge technology accessible to the Zambian market. With The Device Store's extensive retail network and our innovative technology, we are confident that tens of thousands of Zambians will soon experience the future of mobile communication."

Mauris Musambi, CEO of The Device Store, added, "Partnering with BitMobile aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the latest and most advanced technology to our customers. The Phenix X phone is a game-changer, and we are excited to offer it exclusively in our stores across Zambia. Our trained retail teams, excellent product displays, and robust inventory management will ensure that every customer receives the best possible experience."

Exclusive Phone Models and Offers: The Device Store will feature the innovative Phenix X blockchain phone and soon to be announced tablet, available through their retail locations and distribution network. Customers can look forward to special offers, including bundled deals with accessories and phone plans, making The Device Store the go-to destination for all mobile phone needs.

One-Stop Shop Experience: The Device Store is committed to providing a comprehensive shopping experience. In addition to the Phenix X phone, customers will find a wide range of accessories, phone plans, and services, all under one roof. Whether it's purchasing a new phone, getting expert advice, or accessing repair services, The Device Store aims to be Zambia's leading one-stop shop for mobile technology.

Community Involvement and Support: The partnership also emphasizes community engagement. BitMobile and The Device Store will collaborate with local communities through various initiatives, ensuring that the store's presence has a positive impact. Public participation will be encouraged through events, workshops, and promotions that highlight the store's commitment to supporting the local community.

Collaborative Sales and Marketing Strategy: Working closely with other retail companies, BitMobile and The Device Store will focus on creating an excellent in-store experience. This includes top-notch product displays, signage, and a well-trained retail team equipped with extensive product knowledge and sales techniques. Inventory levels will be closely monitored to ensure consistent product availability, and a joint marketing plan will coordinate promotional activities and in-store displays.

Fostering a Collaborative Environment: The partnership between BitMobile and The Device Store is built on a foundation of collaboration, aimed at addressing all opportunities to provide the best possible experience for customers. Both companies are dedicated to maintaining a strong working relationship that benefits all parties involved, from suppliers to customers.

About BitMobile South Africa: BitMobile is a leading provider of innovative mobile technology solutions, specializing in blockchain-based devices that are secure, reliable, and designed for the future. With a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, BitMobile is at the forefront of mobile technology innovation.

About The Device Store: The Device Store is one of Zambia's premier retail chains for mobile devices, offering a wide range of phones, accessories, and services. With a focus on customer satisfaction and community support, The Device Store is dedicated to providing the best products and services to its customers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bitmobile

Chris Benedict

Bitmobile, South Africa

1-844-724-8911

marketing@finnovant.com

Bitmobile Pty, South Africa, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Finnovant, Inc.

The Device Store

Phone: +260 96 6922200



SOURCE: Finnovant Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com