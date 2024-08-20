Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers Participate in White Plains Family Day Community Event

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers proudly participated in the White Plains Family Day Community Event, held on Saturday, August 10, 2024. The event, which is a staple in the White Plains community, offered a day of family-friendly activities, entertainment, and community engagement.





Greenspan & Greenspan set up a vibrant and welcoming booth, where they handed out free backpacks, water bottles, and bicycle helmets to attendees. The firm's participation aimed to promote safety and preparedness among families while fostering a sense of community spirit.

"We believe in giving back to the community that has supported us for so many years," said Mike Greenspan, Senior Partner at Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers. "Participating in the White Plains Family Day Community Event allows us to connect with our neighbors, support local families, and emphasize the importance of safety in everyday activities."

The free backpacks provided were intended to help families prepare for the upcoming school year. Alongside the backpacks, the water bottles, branded with the firm's logo, aimed to promote hydration and environmental consciousness, encouraging families to use reusable bottles instead of disposable plastic ones.

One of the highlights of Greenspan & Greenspan's booth was the distribution of bicycle helmets. Understanding the significance of bicycle safety, the firm took this opportunity to educate parents and children about the importance of wearing helmets to prevent head injuries.

In addition to distributing these essential items, Greenspan & Greenspan's attorneys and staff were available to answer questions, provide legal insights, and discuss the firm's services. This personal interaction allowed community members to get to know the firm better and understand the range of personal injury legal services they offer, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, dog bites, construction accidents, and more.

The White Plains Family Day Community Event brought together local businesses, organizations, and families for a day of fun and engagement. Greenspan & Greenspan's participation highlighted their commitment to the well-being of the community and their dedication to promoting safety and education.

As Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers continue to serve the White Plains community, their involvement in events like the White Plains Family Day underscores their commitment to not only providing exceptional legal services but also contributing to the overall well-being of the community.

For more information about Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers and their services, please visit https://www.greenspans-law.com/ or contact their office at (914) 946-2500.

Contact Information

Mike Greenspan

Attorney

mike@greenspans-law.com

(914) 946-2500

SOURCE: Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers

View the original press release on newswire.com.