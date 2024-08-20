Mirame Fine Art: Costa Rican Contemporary Abstract Artist Jorge Murillo Represented by MÍRAME Fine Art

New Collaboration Explores the Depths of Color and Form

Jorge Murillo, Dans l'au-delá de mes angoisses

Acrylic on Canvas

Geometric Precision Meets Chromatic Depth

Jorge Murillo, a Costa Rican contemporary abstract artist, has entered an exciting partnership with MÍRAME Fine Art. With a foundation in architecture and visual art, Murillo's paintings create a compelling dialogue between geometric precision and vibrant use of color. His work guides viewers through a dynamic interplay of form and shades, offering abstract compositions that are both visually captivating and intellectually stimulating.

Murillo succinctly describes his work as a pursuit of "perfect harmony in frenetic chaos."

Art and Architecture

Murillo's architectural background is evident in his methodical approach to composition and spatial design. Primarily working in acrylic, he creates paintings of geometric, colourful shapes that blur the boundaries between two-dimensional and three-dimensional forms, encouraging contemplation from various angles. His use of structure and pattern generates dynamic energy and movement on the canvas, drawing you in and creating the sensation of gazing into an optical illusion.

Nature and Structure

Murillo's range of color reflects the diverse natural beauty of Costa Rica while incorporating elements of the built environment, objects, and the rhythmic patterns of life. This blend of organic and constructed forms is central to his work.

Earlier this year, he was featured in the "Etérea en Abstracto" exhibition at Galeria Etérea in the country's capital, San José. This significant event showcased his latest abstract works that focus on these themes alongside other renowned abstract artists, solidifying his reputation and celebrating art that resonates in the wider context of Central American art.

Color and Movement

Murillo's partnership with MÍRAME Fine Art highlights his ongoing exploration of color and movement. His compositions draw the viewer's eye across the canvas, creating visual and emotional experiences that represent his nuanced understanding of how color shapes perception and mood.

By pushing the boundaries of contemporary abstract art, Murillo manipulates color and form to evoke "aesthetic joy," offering a harmonious contrast to the frenetic pace of modern life.

Murillo and MÍRAME

Having exhibited extensively across Costa Rica, Murillo's partnership with MÍRAME Fine Art marks an important milestone in his career, enhancing his artistic voice and expanding his international reach. Through this collaboration, Murillo continues to challenge and redefine contemporary abstract art, inviting audiences to engage with the world in new and profound ways.

