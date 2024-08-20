Insurance Elevated Announces Strategic Addition of New C-Suite Executives to Sister Company Elevated Leads

Eric Bosworth Transitions from CEO to CMO/COO, Welcoming Eric Perez as New CEO and Sean Moulton as CTO

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Insurance Elevated, a leader in innovative insurance solutions, is excited to announce a significant expansion of its executive leadership at sister company Elevated Leads. This transformation includes the appointment of Eric Perez as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the strategic transition of Eric Bosworth from CEO to Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Operating Officer (CMO/COO), and the addition of Sean Moulton as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). These leadership changes reflect the company's commitment to excellence, dynamic growth, and cutting-edge technological advancement.





Eric Perez, the new CEO of Elevated Leads, brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to leadership. With a strong background in the insurance industry and a proven track record of driving growth, Perez is poised to lead the company into its next phase of success. "I am honored to join Elevated Leads and lead this dynamic team into the future," said Perez. "Together with Eric Bosworth and Sean Moulton, we will focus on delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients, driving our company to new heights of success and making a lasting impact in the insurance industry."

Eric Bosworth, now CMO/COO, is equally enthusiastic about his new role. This transition allows him to concentrate on his passions-driving brand awareness and operational efficiency. "Our commitment to our clients and our community remains unwavering, and I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of Elevated Leads' success," Bosworth stated. His leadership has been instrumental in the company's growth, particularly through his dynamic approach to marketing and strategic initiatives. His collaborations with prominent content creators like "The School of HardKnockz", "Kenny Sales", and "Gary Cardone" have significantly boosted the company's online presence and reputation. In his new role, Bosworth will continue to drive customer engagement and operational excellence, setting new benchmarks for industry standards.

Sean Moulton, the new CTO, will lead the company's technological innovation. With deep experience in technology strategy, Moulton aims to enhance Elevated Leads' digital capabilities and drive industry-leading advancements. "I'm excited to join Elevated Leads and focus on leveraging the latest technologies to improve client experiences and streamline operations," said Moulton. "I look forward to collaborating with Eric Perez and Eric Bosworth to push the boundaries of innovation and set new industry standards."

Under this new leadership, Elevated Leads will continue to prioritize innovation, client-centric solutions, and community engagement. The company's executive team expansion underscores its dedication to maintaining its position as a market leader while exploring new avenues for growth and development.

