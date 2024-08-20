Chronicled: MediLedger Partners With Prisma Health to Help Health System Enhance Pricing Accuracy and Contract Management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / The MediLedger network is excited to announce its partnership with Prisma Health, South Carolina's largest health organization. Prisma Health will be leveraging MediLedger's advanced technology to revolutionize contract management and ensure accurate pricing across its extensive network. Prisma Health joins other leading health systems, including OSF HealthCare and Baptist Health, on the MediLedger network.

As a leading healthcare provider, Prisma Health is committed to innovative solutions that improve operational efficiency and financial accuracy. By joining the MediLedger network, Prisma Health aims to streamline its contract management processes and enhance pricing transparency for the pharmaceuticals purchased by its numerous facilities.

"With a vast network of healthcare facilities and a substantial inventory of pharmaceuticals, Prisma Health was in need of a solution that could simplify communication lines and guarantee that we receive the correct negotiated prices for pharmaceutical products promptly," said Jennifer Bair, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, Vice President, Pharmacy Services and Chief Pharmacy Officer, Prisma Health. "The current manual processes are time-consuming and often lead to errors and cash flow issues. MediLedger's blockchain solution will enable us to collaborate in real-time with group purchasing organizations, manufacturers, and wholesalers, identifying and addressing pricing discrepancies before they impact our operations."

MediLedger is revolutionizing hospital systems' contract management. Utilizing advanced technology, this solution establishes real-time collaboration between Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), manufacturers, wholesalers, and hospitals. It ensures alignment of contract and customer data, effectively identifies discrepancies, and proactively prevents costly audits. MediLedger streamlines processes, decreases manual labor and associated costs, and enhances cash flow.

Bair added, "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to innovation and excellence in operational processes. Our goal in everything we do is to enhance care for those we serve."

The collaboration with MediLedger underscores Prisma Health's commitment to advancing transparency, optimizing revenue, and improving cash flow within the healthcare industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Prisma Health to the MediLedger network," said Haris Kamal, CRO of MediLedger. "Their forward-thinking approach aligns perfectly with our mission to streamline financial transactions in the life sciences sector. By joining forces, we are confident that Prisma Health's participation will accelerate the adoption of our network and bring significant benefits to all participants."

About MediLedger

MediLedger, administered by Chronicled, is a blockchain-based network that streamlines financial transactions in life sciences, creating industry-wide alignment, accuracy, and eliminating disputes, resulting in recapturing lost revenue and alleviating administrative burden. Learn more at chronicled.com.

About Prisma Health

Prisma Health is a private nonprofit health company and the largest health care organization in South Carolina. The company has 29,309 team members, 18 acute and specialty hospitals, 2,827 licensed beds, 305 practice sites, and more than 5,400 employed and independent clinicians across its clinically integrated inVio Health Network. Along with this innovative network, Prisma Health serves almost 1.5 million unique patients annually in its 21-county market area that covers 50% of South Carolina. Connect with Prisma Health on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter/X. Visit www.PrismaHealth.org.

