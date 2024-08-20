amaran App: New Controls for Content Creators

The brand-new app for mobile and desktop brings simple and new powerful lighting controls specifically designed for content creators

amaran , pioneer of lighting tools for creators, today released the amaran app , a brand new mobile and desktop app for content creators that make the wireless lighting control they are known for even more simple, intuitive, and surprisingly powerful. Creators on the move can now access the app via any iOS, Android or HarmonyOS device, while studio creators can control the amaran app via the MacOS or Windows system already powering their workflow. Streamers, gamers, and work-from-home professionals also now have uninterrupted access to their lighting setup on the desktop, which also features a seamless Stream Deck integration for creators streaming hours of content.

Designed to meet the needs of creators, the amaran app offers intuitive control over all amaran and Aputure devices. From making quick adjustments on the fly to managing all the lights in a room or studio with a single click, the amaran app is designed with simplicity in mind to ensure creators spend less time on technical setup and more time on the creative process.

"The amaran app is the first lighting app designed specifically with creators in mind. It brings all of the power that made Sidus Link so popular in Hollywood, but makes it easy for anyone to use," Ted Sim, Co-Founder, amaran. "With an all-new desktop app and Stream Deck compatibility, this also means that home studio creators now finally have a high-quality lighting option that seamlessly connects with their existing setup and tools. This will change the way so many creators express themselves and we cannot wait to see how they use this app to bring their production quality to the next level."

Powered by the same Sidus Mesh technology trusted by creators and professionals on Sidus Link, the free amaran app is already tried-and-tested for all kinds of creative set-ups, featuring all the same essential features packed into an approachable user interface that creatives will instantly understand. Workflows become immediately simplified, while artistic visions can flourish with setups that go beyond simply lighting a scene.

Amaran app feature highlights include:

Real-time control of any creative environment: Toggle lights on and off, adjust the brightness, change color temperature, or quickly identify the status of each light - see what color they're set to or if they're displaying an effect - all straight from the device menu.

Software-agnostic to integrate into any workflow: Effortlessly interact with and fine-tune all your lights, whether using iOS, Android, HarmonyOS, Mac, or Windows. The amaran app meets creatives where they are, with a control ecosystem that adapts to the creative process.

Friendlier controls powered by the trusted Sidus Mesh ecosystem: The amaran app boasts the same technology used in Sidus Link, the world's most used lighting control app, in an interface designed for content creators. Users can seamlessly port over all existing lights from Sidus Link into the new amaran app and feel right at home with its familiar stability. With a simplified interface that's easier to navigate, the same lighting setup is now more efficient than ever.

Desktop and Stream Deck controls transform the workspace: The amaran app brings powerful lighting control to desktop setups, allowing creators to tailor controls to their unique workflow and workspace without disrupting their existing creative flow. Gamers and streamers who are streaming nonstop content can enhance the appearance of and add visual effects to their streams thanks to amaran app's integration with Stream Deck.

Save looks, create customizable shortcuts: Creators can easily save a look created in the amaran app and recall it instantly, and even modify further in future set-ups. Enabling even more efficiency, users can create customizable shortcuts for quick adjustments, ensuring workflows remain smooth and creativity uninterrupted.

amaran app Pricing and Availability

The amaran app is the most comprehensive content creation control ecosystem for lighting environments on the market, with instant lighting adjustments at one's fingertips. It is available today as a free download from the following app marketplaces (mobile version).

Apple iOS App Store

Google Play

Huawei App Gallery (Coming Soon)

Xiaomi Mi Store

OPPO Store

ViVO V-Appstore

Tencent App Store

Download the amaran Desktop App and Stream Deck Plugin directly from the following links on the amarancreators.com website:

Mac with Apple M1 & M2 Chips (2020 and Newer)

Mac with Intel-Based Chips (2019 and Older)

Download Directly for Windows Devices

Download the Stream Deck Plugin Directly

Learn more about the amaran app for mobile and desktop .

Download the amaran app media kit .

See the amaran app in action at upcoming events

amaran will be exhibiting at upcoming trade shows including BIRTV in Beijing, China, Gamescom in Germany, VidSummit in Dallas, TX, and IBC in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, where attendees will have the opportunity to get hands-on with the amaran app and an array of lighting setups. For more information on press engagements, please contact Megan Fasy at megan@grithaus.agency .

About amaran

amaran is lighting the way for the next generation of creators. Whether you're filming in your home studio, vlogging on the move, or turning any space (the world) into your canvas, our upcoming product ecosystem is designed to help creators take their content to the next level.

Follow @amarancreators on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Press Contact

Megan Fasy, Grithaus Agency

megan@grithaus.agency

+1 617-480-3674

###

SOURCE: amaran

View the original press release on accesswire.com