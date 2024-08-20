Gilead Sciences: "One of Best Employers for Women" by Forbes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / For the third year in a row, Forbes has recognized Gilead as one of America's Best Employers For Women. At Gilead, we champion a culture where women can make a direct and meaningful impact and we offer an inclusive workplace and competitive benefits centered around wellbeing. Together, we drive innovation and further our mission to create a healthier world for all people.

About Gilead Sciences:

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences

View the original press release on accesswire.com