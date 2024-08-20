Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Announces Four Additions to the Team - CJ Faulwell, Michael Baccanari, Zane Crandall, and Justin Horriat

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC ("Pacific Avenue"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market, announced that CJ Faulwell - Vice President, Michael Baccanari - Associate, Zane Crandall - Associate, and Justin Horriat - Associate have joined the firm.

CJ joins the firm as a Vice President. Prior to joining Pacific, CJ served as a Vice President with Variant Equity. CJ graduated with a B.A. in Mathematics and Economics from Occidental College and is a CFA Charterholder.

Michael joins the firm as an Associate. Prior to joining Pacific, Michael was an Investment Banking Senior Analyst at Palm Tree LLC. Michael completed his Master's Degree in Accounting from USC's Marshall School of Business and graduated with a B.A. in Accounting from Michigan State University.

Zane joins the firm as an Associate. Prior to joining Pacific, Zane was an Investment Banking Senior Analyst at Lazard. Zane graduated with a B.A. in Economics from Lafayette College.

Justin joins the firm as an Associate. Prior to joining Pacific, Justin was an Investment Banking Analyst at Intrepid Investment Bankers. Justin graduated with a B.A. in Economics from the University of California Los Angeles.

"We remain focused on building the best private equity firm to work at in Los Angeles. The recent additions to the team show our ongoing commitment to building our team organically. I am thrilled about what each of them brings to the team and excited to get to work."

-Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed over 105 transactions, including over 40 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has more than $1.7B Assets Under Management (AUM) as of March 31, 2024. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

