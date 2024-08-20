RJD Green Inc.'s CEO Ron Brewer Discusses Company Structure, 2024 Outlook and More on "The Street Report Podcast"

TULSA, OK, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) CEO Ron Brewer discusses where RJD Green is at in 2024, and what is expected in the remainder of 2024 and 2025 on "The Street Report Podcast".



CEO Ron Brewer discussed the progressions through 2024, and what he expects to occur in the remainder of 2024 and in 2025.

Ron Brewer, CEO stated:

"As we have finished the first half of calendar year and moving into the remainder of 2024, RJD Green's divisions have all achieved some milestones in moving forward in revenue growth or achieving progression that will initiate growth.

"Our primary focus has been revenue and profit growth that hopefully will stimulate stock value.

"We have achieved that primarily in the Silex Holdings construction products division, while beginning to break some of the bearers of IoSoft Systems' efforts within the healthcare payment systems software.

"At the start of 2024 we set a goal to achieve $10,000,000 in annual revenue with 15% or greater net operating profit. The action steps are to acquire small add-on opportunities that will complement our current internal growth which is on course for $6,000,000 revenue with 20% NOP.

"Although we are a microcap entity, we have solid financial performance, currently holding over $1,800,000 in capital.

"We are already in three months of negotiations on two construction product companies that either would increase our annual revenue to over $10,000,000 and contribute 15% to 18% NOP. We are in similar negotiations with two smaller software development firms that offer broadening our products and business sectors while increasing our IT team in the IoSoft Systems division. Both have products that have been introduced to the market and are ready for a regional to national marketing campaign.

"We feel once we establish a consistent $10,000,000 profitable revenue we can move up to a larger small-cap trading board, and also enhance stock value, while accessing the next level of investment interest for small-cap symmetrical acquisitions.

"We also feel the introduction of new products in Silex Holdings and new software in IoSoft will reflect additional internal growth in 2025.

"We continue to work diligently to execute our business model to create a substantive holding company with a focus on acquiring and managing assets and companies."

RJD Green operates in three divisions:

RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, has absorbed IoSoft proprietary software directly into RJD Green and rebranded as IoSoft Systems, a division of RJD Green Inc. The rebranding allows us to reflect the broadening of our additional focuses for IoSoft that are being initiated in 2024.

IoSoft Systems will continue to provide discrete payment technologies, services, and software platforms that can integrate into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers, as well as the insurance and financial transection sectors. The IoSoft team is exploring joint ventures and licensing agreements to expand growth of the unique medical software platforms more rapidly.

Additionally, IoSoft Systems has created additional software platforms ready for the market that apply to banking, insurance, and other more universal market segments such as hospitality. IoSoft is also focusing on custom software development programs that can be white label agreements, or joint ventures.

IoSoft Systems continues pursuing relationships within the initial focus of Third-Party Administrators (TPA) in the health care sector with contracts now being serviced and creating additional contracts. The TPA sector has been a longer-term growth in clients than was anticipated. While increasing our presence in this sector, IoSoft is focusing on acquiring and creating additional software platforms that focus on the common needs of universal sectors. This allows IoSoft to pursue custom software development and software support contracts in sectors that include healthcare, insurance, legal, hospitality, and financial services.

Specific programs developed or refined include :

IoSoft Suites - expedited payment systems are now teamed with claims processing and adjudication multi-level communications systems, and accurate data collect software systems for multiple enterprise.

IoSoft's integrated systems offer leading edge solutions for pricing and payment of claims that enhance efficiency and productivity. The software solutions can be utilized individually or as a total claims and payment management system.

IoSoft's system offers full auto adjudication claims processing software program that maximizes automation and customer engagement through leading edge technology. The system is secure, compliant, and scalable to the payer's specific needs.

The IoSoft integrated system components include:

Manage Claims

Member Management

Paper Claims Billing along with cost and time savings through Virtual Card, Digital Checks, EFT

Track Claims

Segregation of Claims

Provider Information and Communications Management

Outsourced IT Needs

The services include special technology and software company projects, essential technologies support and development, help desk, and network management services. The many benefits for the active small-cap company include:

§ Cost Reductions

§ Expedited projects

§ Freeing up internal resources

§ Outside business guidance for increased profitability thru technology application

§ Scalability

Vincent Valentine, Division Manager, states: "We are pleased to be expanding our services and business sectors. These efforts are synergistic with IoSoft's white label and independent software development services."

RJD Green's Construction Products Division - Silex Holdings Inc.

The commercial division has continued its revenue growth and geographic expansion with new commercial contracts awarded Silex. This sector offers greater gross margin revenue and is more recession resistant. The commercial efforts continue to increase our revenue and profit base annually.

Silex Holdings homebuilder business will continue to grow in 2024 as Silex has enlarged their effort in high-end custom homebuilders creating 11% higher gross margins. High-end custom homes ($1,000,000 to $30,000,000) will continue to offer increased revenues with greater profit margins.

Silex continues to service the total homebuilder opportunity anchoring the homebuilder revenues and production efficiencies.

Also, Silex has targeted the designer, remodel, and retail sectors for significant revenue growth from previous years. To enhance efforts in this focus we are launching a comprehensive ongoing marketing program focused on these sectors. We have created 4,000-square foot kitchen and bath showrooms in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma with these targeted markets in mind.

Earthlinc Environmental Services Division provides green environmental proprietary technologies for environmental services.

The Company is servicing a product development program utilizing Agrico Corp's forestation program processes, and an ongoing joint venture effort with Winport Inc. on an international land development and environmental reclamation, with the goal of utilizing Earthlinc's patented animal waste recycling and repurposing utilization.

About RJD Green, Inc.

