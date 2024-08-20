Accruent LLC: Accruent Appoints Richard Leurig as President, Promotes Brooke Huling to Chief Product Officer and Kristi Jurecka to Chief Technology Officer

Accruent expands its executive leadership team, focusing on customer success and product innovation to further enhance the built environment

Austin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of workplace and asset management solutions and an operating company of Fortive (NYSE: FTV), today announced the appointment of Richard Leurig to President.

Leurig will oversee company strategy and contribute to the organization's continued growth and product innovation. Prior to his promotion to President, Leurig served as Accruent's Chief Product and Technology Officer for more than two years. In this role, Leurig successfully spearheaded Accruent's acquisition of RedEye, a next-generation SaaS engineering document management solution (EDMS), the recent launch of Accruent Space Intelligence, and led the professional services and customer success organizations. Leurig will report to Bill Pollak, who will remain the Group President of Fortive's Facilities and Asset Lifecycle Group (FAL), which includes Accruent, Gordian and ServiceChannel.

"Richard has been instrumental in driving innovation at Accruent, playing a key role in making it the high-performing organization it is today," said Bill Pollak, Group President of Fortive's Facilities and Asset Lifecycle Group (FAL). "We are thrilled to appoint Richard Leurig as President of Accruent. His exceptional leadership makes him the ideal choice to lead the Company into its next chapter."

With Leurig stepping into the role of President, Brooke Huling will assume the role of Chief Product Officer, overseeing product management and innovation. Kristi Jurecka will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer, overseeing product development and engineering operations.

"As we enter the next phase at Accruent, I am incredibly proud to have Brooke and Kristi lead the product and technology organizations," said Richard Leurig, President of Accruent. "Their strong track record with Accruent is a testament to their innovative thinking and deep understanding and commitment to our customers. Both have been integral to shaping our success, and their leadership will be crucial as we continue to grow and innovate."

About Richard Leurig, President

As President of Accurent, Richard Leurig is responsible for driving the company's strategy, operations, growth, and profitability. Prior to his promotion to President, Richard served as Chief Product and Technology Officer, where he was responsible for the Accruent global engineering, product, customer success, professional services and partnership teams. Richard is an accomplished executive with nearly 30 years of experience driving customer-focused and commercially successful innovation in several major organizations' complex product and technology portfolios.

Before joining Accruent, Richard served as CTO & SVP Products & Partnerships at ResMan Property Management Software, SVP of Innovation & Technology at CoreLogic Real Estate Data & Analytics, CTO at MoneyGram International, and Co-Founder of Route7 Solutions, a real estate and mortgage software and digital workflow product startup.

Richard holds a bachelor's degree in business from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas.

About Brooke Huling, Chief Product Officer

As Chief Product Officer, Brooke Huling leads product management and innovation with a passion for AI-driven technologies and team leadership. With over 20 years in product and technical strategy, Brooke excels in as-a-service business models and creating exceptional customer experiences. Before becoming CPO, she served as Senior Vice President of Product Management & User Experience at Accruent.

Brooke has held product and technology leadership roles at Dell Technologies, Aceable, and Blackbaud. She began her career in customer database and quality engineering, later transitioning to product management. She has led complete overhauls of legacy systems, developed and brought new solutions to market, and managed diverse product portfolios with billions of dollars in recurring revenue.



She holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Texas at Austin, in addition to degrees in business administration and philosophy.

About Kristi Jurecka, Chief Technology Officer

As Chief Technology Officer, Kristi leads product development and engineering operations, leveraging her experience building and leading world-class software, data engineering, quality assurance, and program management teams. Her expertise in executing product strategies and roadmaps consistently delivers premium results.



Kristi has a proven track record of transforming enterprise on-premises products into advanced SaaS and PaaS solutions. Her extensive tech background includes aligning solutions with business strategies, adopting agile methodologies, modernizing product architecture, and driving AI-driven innovation. Before becoming CTO, Kristi was Senior Vice President of Software and Engineering at Accruent. She has also held key leadership roles at Blackbaud and Golden Frog, leading global engineering teams and driving cloud transformation.



She holds a bachelor's degree in management information systems from Texas A&M University.

ABOUT ACCRUENT

Accruent?is a leading provider of solutions?for unifying the built environment - spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how?organizations?can use data to transform how they manage their facilities and assets. With U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves over 5,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Accruent is a registered trademark of Accruent, LLC, or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. ©2024 All Rights Reserved.

