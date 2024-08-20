InfinityQ Technology Inc.: InfinityQ Announces Collaborative Initiative with Siemens Energy Ventures to Leverage Quantum-Inspired Computing Solutions

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfinityQ Technology Inc., a Montreal-based leader in quantum-inspired computing solutions, is proud to announce a collaboration with Siemens Energy's Ventures team to demonstrate how quantum-inspired algorithms can be used to accelerate the green energy transition. This collaboration leverages InfinityQ's advanced optimization solutions to address exponential combinatorial optimization problems, contributing to Siemens Energy's ongoing commitment to leverage cutting-edge technology to solve the energy problems of tomorrow.

By applying InfinityQ's optimization tools, Siemens Energy Ventures aims to solve unique challenges in the energy business. InfinityQ has developed an environment that allows easy development and deployment of advanced algorithms tailored to specific use cases, demonstrating significant time and cost efficiency. This collaborative project showcases the potential of quantum-inspired technology in driving forward operational improvements.

"Collaborating with InfinityQ allows us to adopt quantum-inspired optimization solutions, enhancing our capabilities and reinforcing our commitment to innovation. This enables us to solve new classes of optimization problems that are all around us in the energy business, and which will help us find new and innovative ways to accelerate the energy transition," said Nigel Gwilliam, Senior Key Expert Aerodynamics and Heat Transfer at Siemens Energy.

Bryan Drossman, Turbine Cost Manager at Siemens Energy, added, "The optimization provided by InfinityQ allows us to better manage and predict complex processes with greater accuracy. This collaborative project marks an important step in commercializing quantum-inspired algorithms and reinforcing our position as an industry leader."

This collaboration highlights InfinityQ's expertise in optimization and its role in advancing industry standards. "We are excited to work with Siemens Energy Ventures on this initiative. It underscores the capabilities of our optimization solutions and their potential to deliver substantial business benefits. By automating and optimizing processes, we demonstrate how our solutions can address complex challenges and drive meaningful improvements," said Aurélie Hélouis, CEO of InfinityQ.

The initial three-month project begins a promising long-term collaboration between InfinityQ and Siemens Energy Ventures. Both companies are enthusiastic about the potential for broader applications and deeper integration of InfinityQ's solutions into Siemens Energy's operations.

About InfinityQ:

InfinityQ Technology Inc. is a Canadian, woman-founded company at the forefront of quantum-inspired technologies. InfinityQ provides simple solutions to seemingly impossible computational and optimization problems across sectors such as Last Mile Delivery, Transport & Logistics, Life Sciences, and Energy. InfinityQ's technology outperforms classical computers in speed and surpasses existing pure-quantum technologies in accuracy, efficiency, sustainability, and cost. By unlocking the full potential of quantum-inspired computing in real-time, InfinityQ is actively shaping the future of technology and innovation. For more information, visit www.infinityq.tech.

