Addition of Ninetailed technology will accelerate AI-driven personalization capabilities and advance Contentful's innovation leadership in the content management space

Contentful, a leading composable content platform trusted by more than 4,200 customers, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Berlin-based Ninetailed, the pioneer of structured content personalization and experimentation. This move will allow Contentful to offer its customers a scalable, AI-driven personalization solution that's already integrated into the Contentful platform.

Unlike legacy solutions, the combined offering will leverage the power of composability, an API-first architecture, Generative AI, and lightning fast edge delivery. Customers will have the ability to quickly and easily identify, select, experiment, and analyze personalized experiences across channels without creating new workflows. This will enable brands to generate higher Return on Investment (ROI) from their content and data investments and ultimately increase revenue through tailored customer journeys.

"Personalization has long been a goal for marketers, but driving meaningful ROI at scale has been challenging due to fragmented tool chains, high development and content production costs, and poor customer data integration," said Karthik Rau, Contentful's CEO. "Ninetailed seamlessly integrates with Contentful, providing smooth workflows, code-free experiment creation, and robust connectivity. Ninetailed's products radically simplify personalization of digital experiences."

With an ecosystem of more than 100 integrations and plug-ins, Contentful's scalable, reliable, enterprise-grade content platform is already the solution of choice for leading organizations. With the recent launch of Contentful Studio and the addition of Ninetailed's products, Contentful will soon be the only solution in the market that offers a modern, composable platform tailored to technical users, combined with low-code experience-building and personalization products for marketing and design teams.

"Joining forces with Contentful means customers will benefit from a fully integrated, AI-native personalization solution paired with a robust composable content platform," said Ninetailed co-founder and CEO Andy Kaiser. "My fellow co-founder Alexander Braunreuther, the Ninetailed team and I are beyond thrilled to be joining Contentful where we'll have the opportunity and resources to rapidly iterate and bring category-changing innovations to market."

Many well-known brands like Kraft Heinz, Ace Tate and SumUp are already using Ninetailed technology in their Contentful-built digital experiences, driving higher click-through and conversion rates while reducing the time and effort it takes to bring tailored journeys to market. Direct-to-Consumer powerhouse Ruggable, another shared customer, increased its conversions by 25% and click-through rates by 7x by personalizing the landing pages for paid traffic. Ninetailed's technology is "integral to Ruggable's business," said Daniel Graupensperger, the brand's Associate Director of Product Management.

Ninetailed by Contentful will be generally available immediately after the deal closes in the coming days. Visit www.contentful.com for more information.

About Contentful

Contentful is a leading composable content platform that unlocks all of an organization's digital content to deliver impactful customer experiences, making content a strategic business asset. The Contentful Platform, Contentful Studio, and the Contentful Ecosystem combine the flexibility of composable content with the intelligence of AI, empowering digital teams to drive business momentum through collaboration, speed, and scale. Contentful powers innovative content experiences across brands, regions, and channels for organizations of all sizes around the world. For more information, visit www.contentful.com. Contentful, the Contentful logo, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Contentful Inc., Contentful GmbH and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

