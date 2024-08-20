Urbx and Integrated Systems Design Announce Strategic Partnership

ISD becomes an authorized integrator of URBX's innovative robotic automated storage and retrieval solutions for enhanced efficiency in various industries.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / URBX is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Integrated Systems Design (ISD), designating ISD as an authorized integrator of URBX's innovative robotic solution for high-density, high-throughput goods-to-person automated storage and retrieval systems.

ISD, based in Wixom, MI, specializes in providing scalable automated solutions for warehouse, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and wholesale applications. Offering a comprehensive range of services, including consulting, system design, integration, industrial controls, and customer support, ISD tailors innovative solutions to meet specific client needs. Their approach significantly reduces operational cost while developing scalable plans to address evolving industry challenges.

ISD's extensive expertise includes handling, storing, picking pieces (eaches), cases, pallets, build lines, and specialized or custom handling solutions. Their product and service offerings encompass automatic storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), conveyors, robotics, batch stations, shuttles, pick-to-light systems, A-Frames, carousels, vertical lift modules (VLMs), controls, and software (inventory management systems - WCS, WMS, MES, ERP). ISD provides unparalleled solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients

Lincoln Cavalieri, CEO of URBX, conveyed his excitement for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with ISD. Their expertise in system design and vertical automation solutions, aligns perfectly with our vision at URBX. Together, we aim to challenge industry standards by enhancing efficiency and developing innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone as we strive to revolutionize the automated warehouse industry."

This partnership envisions a flourishing future by merging URBX high-density, high-throughput robotic goods-to-person systems with ISD's specialized expertise in streamlining warehouse fulfillment and material handling.

For more information regarding this partnership, contact Rudi Lueg, Chief Commercial Officer at URBX | rudi@urbx.com or Isaac Tallino, Marketing Manager at URBX | isaac@urbx.com.

ABOUT URBX

URBX, launched in 2023 in Boston, MA, is a cutting-edge robotic solution for high-density, high-throughput goods-to-person automated storage and retrieval systems. URBX leverages advanced robotic technology and machine learning software to expedite the order fulfillment process. Engineered to enhance efficiency across e-commerce, distribution, retail, food and beverage industries, the URBX system offers unique features like immense scalability and maximum density. Designed to fit virtually any existing warehouse with vertical heights up to 125 feet and accommodating 75 levels of totes, each capable of holding up to 100 pounds, the system significantly increases storage volume while minimizing footprint. By utilizing a dual-grid system, capable of picking 100 totes per hour (TPH) per bot, URBX enhances efficiency and enables faster order fulfillment. Based in Boston, MA, URBX is revolutionizing the automated warehouse industry by providing unique benefits to retail automation. For more information, visit www.urbx.com

CONTACT INTEGRATED SYSTEMS DESIGN (ISD):

Ed Romaine | VP Marketing & Bus. Development

www.isddd.com | www.linkedin.com/company/integrated-systems-design---isd/

Phone | (215) 512 - 2613

Email | eromaine@isddd.com

