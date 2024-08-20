Tax Workout Group, P.A.: Tax Workout Group Expands Modern Tax Law Firm Footprint into Ohio with Five Office Locations

Tax Workout Group ("TWG") is proud to announce that it has gained immediate entry into the state of Ohio by combining forces with the Nesbitt Law Firm, an Ohio-based debt relief and bankruptcy firm ("NLF") located in Dublin.

Tax Workout Group ("TWG") is proud to announce that it has gained immediate entry into the state of Ohio by combining forces with the Nesbitt Law Firm, an Ohio-based debt relief and bankruptcy firm ("NLF") located in Dublin. "I could not be more excited to join forces with the Tax Workout Group team, which substantially expands the scope of services NLF can offer its existing and new clients" said Laura Nesbitt, owner of the Nesbitt Law Firm. "We are thrilled to now be able to offer our clients access to Tax Workout Group's full range of practice areas which include the following:

Tax-Bankruptcy

Tax Controversy

Tax Compliance and Reporting

Criminal Tax Defense

Sales and Local Tax

Estate and Trusts (coming soon).

In addition, since joining forces, I have seen the firm's commitment to providing revolutionary tax law firm services to clients nationwide."

"Combining forces with Laura and her team enables the Tax Workout Group to gain immediate entry to the Ohio market and, at the same time, offer a great entryway for us to gain top-tier legal talent remarked Matthew Sherman, a lead tax-bankruptcy attorney at the Tax Workout Group."

Through this expansion, the Tax Workout group is adding more bankruptcy attorneys to its already expanding team that features attorneys specializing in tax and bankruptcy law, including former IRS tax attorneys, members of the Department of Justice Tax Division, and US Attorneys who provide expert legal services focused on challenging tax claims and clearing tax debt. Tax Workout Group assists with tax-motivated bankruptcy filings as one of the company's core practice areas, utilizing comprehensive Tax Dischargeability Analysis software to gain a complete picture of clients' eligibility to eliminate tax claims using bankruptcy and making proper client recommendations.

The company employs advanced technology, customized internal workflow software, and proprietary analytical and time management processes designed to reduce client fees and costs significantly. These tools provide clients with immediate access to their cases anytime and ensure they receive regular case updates, demonstrating our commitment to transparency and client satisfaction.

TWG is expanding in Ohio, with locations opening in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Toledo, and Dayton. Established TWG offices are already located throughout Florida. The company looks forward to expanding into other states, with California planned next, bringing its modern approach to providing tax law-related services to as many clients as possible by finding innovative ways to resolve or eliminate tax debt.

