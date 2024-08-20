Foxtons Group's H1 results clearly highlight the success of the strategy the company embarked on at the start of last year. Although there is still work to be done, significant progress has been made and it now appears likely that the medium-term target of reaching operating profit in the range of £25-30m can be achieved. Although we have maintained our existing forecasts and valuation, we believe the risks appear to be to the upside, considering that the underlying macroeconomic data appear to be supportive; something that has been lacking for some time.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...