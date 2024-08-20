Germany's energy transition is making significant progress. In the first half of 2024, renewables made up 57% of the electricity mix, and this is straining the grid. Battery storage systems and optimized redispatch procedures could help integrate renewables and ease congestion, but challenges remain, says Benedikt Deuchert of Kyon Energy. From pv magazine ESS News Battery storage systems have the potential to absorb excess, often renewable, electricity, thereby preventing grid congestion. While the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has established criteria for large grid-connected ...

