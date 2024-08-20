Hypha Labs, Inc.: Hypha Labs' Revolutionary Psilocybin Bioreactor Nominated for Best New Product of 2024 by Santa Monica Daily Press

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTC PINK:FUNI), a pioneer in functional mushroom sciences, is pleased to announce that the Company's proprietary bioreactor which allows individuals and companies to produce specialized mushroom ingredients such as psilcybin, has been nominated as "Best New Product of 2024" by the Santa Monica Daily Press (SMDP).

Hypha Bioreactor

The Hypha Bioreactor which produces mushroom ingredients in eight days on average.

In the article, the Santa Monica Daily Press refers to Hypha Lab's flagship product, lauding its "groundbreaking technological advancement in the landscape and production of psilocybin mushrooms."

The article goes on to note Hypha Lab's potential impact on society, stating "As Hypha Labs continues to innovate, the potential benefits of the bioreactor will likely be felt far and wide, impacting the scientific community, mental health system, and consumers in need."

"We are honored to be acknowleged by an important voice in the Santa Monica Daily Press," stated Stone Douglass, CEO, Hypha Labs. "We are still at the very beginning of our journey as we prepare a full commercial launch in the coming months and accolades such as this from independent voices are important to our team and to potential partners."

"And it is important as we roll-out what I firmly believe is a revolutionary device that's looking to change so much in a revolutionary industry to be worthy of this high praise," added Douglass. "I can tell you that we are doing our level best to bring to market the most convenient, reliable and effective at-home producer of mushroom ingredients that this industry, that this wellness movement, has ever seen."

The article is available in full at the following link:

https://smdp.com/2024/07/10/hypha-labs-revolutionary-psilocybin-bioreactor-nominated-for-best-new-product-of-2024/

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

The company has developed revolutionary cutting-edge technology focused on new methods of producing the active ingredients found in functional mushrooms such as psilocybin using its patent-pending bioreactor design. The Company has positioned itself to play an important role in the burgeoning Functional Mushroom industry in addition to being a disruptive force in the psilocybin space which is quickly manifesting into a similar pattern that was seen in the Cannabis Industry both from a medical and recreational usage with several states and cities have now decriminalized it use. Visit us at HyphaLabs.com.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

From time to time, the Company may post new and material information on its website or through its social media profiles at the links below:

LN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hypha-labs-inc/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/hyphalabs

IG: https://www.instagram.com/hyphalabsinc/

Twitter: https://x.com/Hypha_Labs

For more information about Hypha Labs visit HyphaLabs.com

Investor and Media Relations:

Integrity Media Inc.

(888) 216-3595

team@integritymedia.com

Contact Information

Kurt Divich

President, Integrity Media Inc.

team@integritymedia.com

(888) 216-3595

SOURCE: Company

View the original press release on accesswire.com