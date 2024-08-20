Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - SinglePoint Inc (CBOE: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company") subsidiary Boston Solar (www.bostonsolar.us), a proud partner of the Boston Red Sox and a leading provider of solar energy solutions in Massachusetts since 2011, is proud to announce the onboarding of Solarize NE (www.solarizene.com) as a strategic residential sales channel partner. The Agreement between Solarize NE and Boston Solar expands its market reach to an additional 500,000 potential customers across segments of Massachusetts not previously served by Boston Solar. Solarize NE based in Leominster, MA is a trusted, family-owned company with 30+ years of combined experience.

Boston Solar is a comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solar services company with 1,100 5 Star reviews and in June 2024 announced that it had surpassed 6,000 Residential Solar installations in Massachusetts. Boston Solar was recently named as by MarketWatch and this Old House as a Top 6 Solar Company in Massachusetts.

Solarize NE will compliment and partner with Boston Solar's internal sales teams allowing for installation expansion into areas of the state not previously serviced by Boston Solar. Solarize NE has built a reputation for their expert guidance and advice for customers seeking to go solar. As part of Solarize NE analysis including customer energy savings they routinely assess and recommend top tier solar installation vendors like Boston Solar to their customers.

"We are excited to integrate and partner with a premier third-party sales group to expand Boston Solar's footprint to additional residential households in Massachusetts," says Wil Ralston CEO of SinglePoint. "Solarize NE understands the intricacies of the Massachusetts' market and shares Boston Solar's commitment to serving residential solar customers. Boston Solar is more than just a solar installation company - it's a dedicated group of professionals committed to bringing clean, renewable energy to homes and businesses across Massachusetts. The Boston Solar team combines deep local knowledge with industry-leading expertise to deliver exceptional solar solutions tailored to the unique needs of the communities across Massachusetts."

As part of the continuous improvements at Boston Solar since the acquisition by SinglePoint, Inc. and post naming Mike Morlino as its new President earlier this year, Boston Solar has made improvements to its internal engineering platform allowing third party sales groups seamless interaction with Boston Solar's engineering and support teams.

"According to SEIA, the Solar Energy Industry Association it took America nearly 50 years to reach 5 million solar installations and it will only take 6 years to reach 10 million solar installations. We firmly believe in the long-term viability of owning and operating leading local residential and small commercial solar installation companies and we continue to invest and reposition capital and resources within Boston Solar to match the current market conditions and to be prepared to capitalize on the long-term success forecasted for the solar and energy storage industry," stated Michael Morlino, President Boston Solar. "My senior leadership is focused on ensuring Boston Solar is scaled and prepared for scale that will allow the company to grow responsibly and enhance its profitability. The national macro solar market has been severely challenged this year resulting in several companies that have not had access to capital or that could not adjust to the higher interest rates and the effects that it had on their product purchases and customers to cease operations. Boston Solar has utilized this time to enhance our internal operations through reduction of overhead costs and improvement of the technology stack all of which will drive improved efficiency through the business units. As the Solar market rebounds and begins to aggressively grow again, we will be positioned to capitalize."

Mr. Morlino and Stephen McPhee, VP of Operations are focused on developing and leveraging local partnerships that expand Boston Solar's footprint throughout the state of Massachusetts and the New England Region. Boston Solar is committed to becoming the premier installer of choice for customers looking for residential and small commercial solar solutions. Massachusetts is currently ranked as the number eleven state in the USA for solar operations. Homes in New England present many complex and unique engineering challenges. Our 10+ years of experience in the market led us to investing and improving our systems to create a tool that seamlessly integrates sales and engineering. This tool can now be utilized to bring on leading 3rd party sales groups like Solarize NE with the goal of increasing Boston Solar's existing Residential Solar business by at least twenty percent (20%).

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING). Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 6,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

Recognized by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 12 Gill St. Suite - 5650 Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

