AM Best will participate in a webinar with the West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA) Conference to be held 17 September 2024.

The webinar, titled, "Stress Testing in Re/Insurers? Stress Testing to Improve Insurers' Responses to New and Emerging Risks," will focus on how vital stress testing is for (re)insurance companies to assess their resilience to adverse scenarios, as well as how much it is an important factor in assessing their financial strength. A proactive approach can enable companies to avoid major losses and better understand their risk profiles. During the webinar, AM Best will discuss how stress testing is considered within the insurance credit rating process and review.

Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer Davis Iyaserea, WAICA, will moderate. Other participants include:

Tim Prince, director, analytics, AM Best;

Ben Diaz-Clegg, associate director, analytics, AM Best; and

Bubacar Jarju, MD, Gambia National Insurance Company Ltd and president, WAICA.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday, between 10:00-11:30 am BST (GMT -1).

Founded in 1973, WAICA's goal is to promote cooperation in every respect amongst all the insurers and reinsurers operating in the West African sub-region.

For more information about the WAICA, please visit West African Insurance Companies Association. To access the upcoming webinar, please visit AM Best's Briefing Stress Testing in Re/Insurers Stress Testing to Improve Insurers Responses to New and Emerging Risks.

