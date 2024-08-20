Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.: Taylor Bank Plans New Branch in Cape Charles, Virginia

Taylor Bank today announced plans to build a new, full-service branch in Cape Charles, VA. The new branch, located at 645 Mason Avenue, is expected to open in 2025. This location marks the 13th office for Taylor Bank and third full-service branch to open in Virginia since 2017. The Cape Charles location will cater to the community's banking needs by offering both in-branch and digital solutions and will provide a wide range of products and services for both personal and business customers.

"We're proud of our commitment to serve local communities since 1890 and are thrilled to join the Cape Charles community," said Raymond M. Thompson, President and CEO. "We look forward to continued success as we serve and support our valued customers, in Cape Charles and the neighboring areas of Northampton County, building strong relationships and supporting the community every step of the way."

Taylor Bank's new branch will feature teller pods, a tech station, and customer hospitality area, as well as two drive up lanes, including one for a drive-up ATM. Shannon Satterwhite will serve as the branch's Lending and Business Development Officer, and Lisa Lewis will serve as the Branch Manager.

Since entering the Virginia market in 2017, Taylor Bank has become an active member of the community, contributing over $300,000 in donations. Over the past year alone, Taylor Bank has contributed over $5,000 to local causes in Northampton County including the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce's "Chamber Fest," Cape Charles Volunteer Fire Company, Eastern Shore Habitat for Humanity, Northampton County Sheriff's Office, and the Cape Charles Rosenwald School Restoration.

