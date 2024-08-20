BW Tax Partners Sponsors Free Breakfast for Nashville Community in Partnership With The FreeStore

This Initiative, in Partnership With ENP's The FreeStore, Offers a Welcoming and Nourishing Start to the Weekend for All, No Income Verification Required

The FreeStore in Nashville





In a generous effort to serve both the local and homeless populations, no income verification is needed - everyone is welcome to enjoy a hearty start to their day before embarking on weekend activities. The initiative aims to provide nourishment and build community connections over a shared meal.

"At BW Tax Partners, we believe in giving back to the community that supports us," said Elizabeth Brown, a tax lawyer at BW Tax Partners. "Partnering with ENP's The FreeStore allows us to help meet immediate needs while creating an inclusive space for everyone."

Occasionally, alongside the provision of food, BW Tax Partners donates school supplies and other essential items, reflecting its ongoing commitment to support the community holistically. Recent donations have included backpacks filled with notebooks, highlighters, and other classroom necessities, ensuring students are prepared as they head back to school.

The initiative has been received positively by locals and has seen growing participation each week. Community members are invited to partake in breakfast and in shopping for any essentials they might need from The FreeStore.

BW Tax Partners encourages everyone in the Nashville area to spread the word about this ongoing program. For more information or how you can get involved, please visit The FreeStore's website.

By investing in community well-being, BW Tax Partners continues to demonstrate that business success is best measured by impact - proving that they are leaders not only in tax solutions but also in community engagement.

