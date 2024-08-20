BELAY Acquires Fortiviti to Further Expand Fractional Accounting Services

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / BELAY continues to expand its Accounting Services by acquiring Fortiviti.

"Our team is thrilled to work with Fortiviti," said BELAY CEO Tricia Sciortino. "Finding a team with our shared vision and commitment to empowering entrepreneurs sealed this partnership for us."

Fortiviti supports entrepreneurs with integrated accounting and back-office solutions for companies in a variety of industries so clients can focus on serving their customers and growing their business.

"We have the best team that we've had in a very long time," said Fortiviti Founder and President Shauna Huntington. "That just makes me even more excited because I feel like we've got a really high-quality team to take into this partnership - and to take us to the next level."

"As we continue to invest in the growth of our Accounting Services offering with this acquisition - both in quality and opportunity - we hope to empower more busy leaders to let go of their accounting tasks and reap the benefits of quality accounting data from reliable financial experts and partners," Sciortino said. "And get back to growing their business."

"There are just so many compliance and administrative tasks that happen on the back end of operating a business that many business owners just don't know," Huntington added. "What's great about our team - and I think what's a little bit different about how we have serviced clients over the years - is that we provide a full accounting team and department."

And it was that dedication to exceptional, fully managed accounting service that made the acquisition a perfect fit.

"Who you work with matters," said Sciortino. "We choose partners based on what they bring to the table tactically, but we also place a huge emphasis on human connections. People and culture really matter to us, so choosing a partner based on those connections is paramount because our values are at the forefront of every client interaction."

"Our number one core value is to do the extras; our goal is to do more for our clients than they expect," Huntington said.

Launched in 2010, BELAY disrupted virtual staffing with flexible, U.S.-based solutions for businesses, nonprofits, and churches. Equipping busy leaders with the confidence to climb higher by matching them with Virtual Assistants, Accounting Services, and Marketing Assistants, BELAY has continued to expand its suite of services to better meet the needs of its clients.

"This new partnership highlights our commitment to providing exceptional value to our clients," said Sciortino. "By augmenting our Accounting Services and expertise with Fortiviti's cutting-edge solutions and service, we're set to yet again revolutionize the industry status quo and enhance our client experience.

"We don't seek to meet expectations; we constantly seek to establish new standards of excellence to exceed them."

Fortiviti, based in Kansas, was founded as the premier provider of accounting operations, recognizing that most businesses needed an accounting team with both the time and the expertise to produce reliable financial information that drives profitability and growth.

"By joining forces, BELAY now has even more opportunities to support entrepreneurs at every step of their business journey," Sciortino added. "This acquisition arms our clients with the experts, tools, knowledge, bandwidth, guidance and - most importantly - the confidence to reach their goals."

About BELAY

BELAY supports busy leaders by matching them with dedicated, U.S.-based Virtual Assistants, Marketing Assistants, and Accounting Professionals who are committed to helping them grow. Learn more at www.belaysolutions.com.

About Fortiviti

Fortiviti relieves the burden of business by providing accounting operations support to help business owners thrive. Learn more at www.fortiviti.com.

Contact Information

Ebony Clark

Marketing Manager

ebony.clark@belaysolutions.com

855.55.BELAY x.1026

SOURCE: BELAY

View the original press release on newswire.com.