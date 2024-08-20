John Galt Solutions: Live Webinar: Develop Your Supply Chain AI Roadmap, From Hype to Reality

How to Maximize ROI and Drive Value with AI in Supply Chain

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster, will present the interactive webinar "Develop Your Supply Chain AI Roadmap: From Hype to Reality." The webinar, scheduled for August 28th at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT, features supply chain planning industry expert Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions.

In a landscape where "AI-driven" has become a buzzword, this webinar offers a critical reality check for businesses seeking to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) across their supply chain operations. The session is designed for supply chain professionals navigating the complexities of AI in supply chain planning and seeking practical, actionable guidance to help turn AI hype into tangible business outcomes.

This interactive webinar will provide attendees with invaluable insights into how AI is transforming supply chain planning across industries, sharing real-life examples of companies that have successfully harnessed AI to drive significant business results. Attendees will gain a deep understanding of the true value proposition of AI in supply chain planning and learn how to develop a roadmap that prioritizes value and success.

This will be an interactive session where attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Alex Pradhan, ask questions, and gain insights that can be immediately applied to their own supply chain AI initiatives.

Session?at a Glance?

Title:?Develop Your Supply Chain AI Roadmap: From Hype to Reality

Speaker:?Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader, John Galt Solutions

When:?August 28, 2024, at 11 am ET / 8 am PT?

Register: https://johngalt.com/learn/webinars/develop-your-supply-chain-ai-roadmap-from-hype-to-reality

To learn more about the Atlas Planning Platform, please visit johngalt.com/atlas.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

Contact Information

John Galt

Public Relations Manager

connect@johngalt.com

312-701-9026

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.com.