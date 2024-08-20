Public Sector Cooperative Purchasing Receives Big Boost From Launch of Bespoke Community Cooperatives

Bespoke Solves Administrative and Reporting Burdens to Unlock Value in Cooperative Purchasing

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / New public benefit corporation Bespoke Community Cooperatives ("Bespoke") launches this month to tackle some of the administrative and operational challenges that limit the growth of the $60 billion cooperative purchasing market, which creates millions of dollars in efficiency gains and savings for public entities of all sizes.

While cooperative purchasing has grown rapidly, it remains a small percentage of the overall $1.5+ trillion in state, local, special district, and educational spend. Bespoke empowers public agencies and existing cooperatives by providing a proprietary platform, technology and resources to create and manage purchasing cooperatives with unique needs. By championing innovative thinking, Bespoke offers agencies more control to engage local businesses and under-served sectors that have historically faced challenges with cooperative procurement. Bespoke will focus on eliminating the administrative burdens, such as spend analysis and reporting, fee collection, and back-office functions, through comprehensive support systems tailored to the specific needs of its clients.

"Whether scaling an existing cooperative or launching a unique community, we provide critical operational support and technology to give organizations the resources to move forward, and the data-driven insights to negotiate stronger deals for their community and beyond," says Jennifer Sulentic, a 15-year veteran of the cooperative industry and Managing Director of Bespoke Community Cooperatives.

This new venture and its advisory board of public sector purchasing leaders will debut at the National Institute of Government Purchasing annual conference in August, providing an administrative operating system for local, regional and national public sector groups.

"I have witnessed Jennifer's commitment to collaboration and her ability to bring together like-minded leaders and partners," said Stephen Nelson, Chief Procurement Officer of the Department of Administrative Services for the State of Oregon.?"Her drive to tackle tough issues and willingness to initiate discussions will be instrumental in the success of this initiative."

Bespoke benefits from the rich analytics and white-glove customer service of Procure Analytics (PA), a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) that currently manages over $2 billion in spending. This strategic backing enhances Bespoke's ability to deliver superior solutions for public sector entities looking to optimize their procurement processes without additional staff, time or budget.

For more information about Bespoke, please visit www.bespokecommunity.org or contact info@bespokecommunity.org.

About Bespoke Community Cooperatives:

Bespoke Community Cooperatives is a Public Benefit Corporation that provides cooperative operating services to public sector groups who envision a better way to purchase together. Our mission is to empower public sector agencies and cooperatives to achieve unparalleled procurement savings and efficiency through innovative technology, tailored support, and community-driven collaboration. We ensure that every entity - regardless of size or experience - can save time and resources while leveraging the full potential of cooperative purchasing for the greater good.

About Procure Analytics:

Procure Analytics is a data-forward Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) that leverages $2 billion+ in combined spend to deliver impactful cost savings and ongoing value creation for its members in the MRO, Packaging, and other indirect tail spend categories. The company offers a unique combination of group purchasing power, industry-leading analytics, and exceptional service to enable businesses to optimize their procurement processes and achieve significant bottom-line results.

