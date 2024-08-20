Nourish Pierce County Receives $150,000 Grant From KeyBank To Support Its New Lakewood Food Bank

Grant will help alleviate food insecurity through visionary location that preserves dignity by replicating a for-profit grocery store experience

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Nourish Pierce County has received a grant of $150,000 from KeyBank to support the opening of its newest food bank location in Lakewood, which will alleviate food and nutrition insecurity for thousands of people with an innovative new model. This visionary new food bank will change the food bank experience, with the same appearance as a for-profit market, both inside and outside.

Guests will enter, shop and "check out," just as they would at a grocery store, but as with all Nourish locations, the food will be free. The result will be a profoundly welcoming environment that normalizes using a food bank, combating the stigma that causes discomfort for people in need. With the help of an Amazon retail designer, this new Lakewood location will be tailored to the needs of food bank staff, volunteers, and guests-fully ADA-accessible and full of natural light. It will be within immediate proximity of three bus stops and have ample parking.

As the largest and oldest operating network of food banks in Pierce County, Washington, Nourish provides nutritious food and support services to people in need with compassion, dignity and respect.

"At KeyBank, our mission is to help our communities thrive, and we believe that access to nutritious food is a fundamental human right and the cornerstone of a healthy future," says South Puget Sound Market President Brian Marlow. "We are particularly inspired by Nourish Pierce County's innovative approach to food assistance, which allows guests to shop with dignity and select the foods that their family will most enjoy."

"KeyBank's generous contribution to the new Lakewood food bank is not just a donation; it's a commitment to nourishing our community's future," said Nourish Pierce County CEO Sue Potter. "Their support ensures that we can serve more families in need with compassion, dignity, and respect. We are so grateful for their support and partnership."

About Nourish Pierce County

Now in its 51st year, Nourish Pierce County's mission is to provide nutritious food and support services to people in need with compassion, dignity, and respect. Based in Tacoma, Nourish operates six brick-and-mortar food banks and 15 sites served by its two award-winning mobile food banks throughout Pierce County.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit? https://www.key.com/ . KeyBank Member FDIC.

