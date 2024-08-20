Del Monte Foods, Inc.: Del Monte Foods: The Way We Grow Food Matters

Harvesting the future

Creating a healthier and more hopeful future begins with the practices of Del Monte Foods' growers. From soil sampling to integrated pest management, their dedication to more sustainable agriculture helps produce fruits, tomatoes and vegetables with less waste and environmental impact.

Working together with long-time growers

Relationships run deep here, with produce mostly grown on a community of farms across the U.S. and Mexico. Many farmers have been contracting with Del Monte Foods for three, four or even five generations - and some for more than 100 years. By partnering with growers to improve sustainable practices, growers can control inputs, such as the amount of nitrogen or minerals used to fertilize crops and orchards, which in turn, reduces the amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere.

"My dad started delivering pears to Del Monte in 1942. I loved pears then, and today they're still my favorite fruit to grow because they're hardy and stand the test of time," said Gerry Busey, Del Monte Foods pear grower for more than 78 years.

Building resilience with seed breeding

Del Monte Foods breeds its vegetable seeds the traditional way, without the use of GMOs, to naturally increase pest- and disease-resistance and quality. In fact, 90% of green beans come from seeds the company develops. About 3,500 new green bean seed breeding lines are tested each year for yield, pest resistance and quality.

"Each year, we introduce to our mix the top two green bean varieties that fulfill the needs of our manufacturing plants, consumers and growers," said Matthew Badtke, Director of Agriculture at Del Monte Foods.

Supporting sustainability research

In addition to the research conducted internally around plant varieties and seed breeding, Del Monte Foods supports research from other groups that are working for a healthier future. The company is a proud supporter and participates in committees and on boards for organizations such as Pear Pest Management Research Fund and Midwest Food Products Association.

In fiscal year 2023, Del Monte Foods commercialized a variety of green beans that grows two days faster than other varieties, allowing growers to save on water, fertilizer and other inputs. For a crop that is planted in several rotations each growing season, the benefits add up.

See all the ways the company is growing a healthier tomorrow. Download the 2023 Del Monte Foods ESG Report here.

