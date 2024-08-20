Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Upgrades 2024 Guidance

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a leading Web3, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today exponential financial and operational achievements for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, as filed with OTC Markets Group.







Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

• Revenue: Revenue reached $11,694,622,474, marking an increase of 5,710% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

• Intangible Assets: Intangible assets rose substantially to $11,758,191,745, or $1.64 per share. This growth was a direct result of onboarding over 100 new crypto utility projects, including utility-as-a-service, blockchain development and Dapp deployment.

Operational Highlights:

• Partnership: During the second quarter, the company entered into partnerships with the following partners:

Staynex

ZEUS Blockchain Partners

DiVinciPay

BLAQclouds

GivBux

WRIT Media

Mad Hatter Society

• Market Expansion: While in Q1, the company began integration of onramp/offramp services for the exchange and credit card onramp capabilities for the platform, it only became approved for these services in the beginning of Q3..

• Regulatory Compliance: Successfully maintained its registration with FINCEN, as well as updating applications with Lithuania, Singapore, Dubai and Ireland. The company commenced its registration process as a Money Transmitter with the State of Colorado and Puerto Rico. The licenses and Money Transmitter registration are under various stages of the review process and we expect them to be awarded in the third quarter of 2024.

• User Growth: In Q2 2024, the company's NSAVx CEX Exchange https://nsavx.com/ user growth exceeded 9 million users. At the end of Q2, the company purged non-active accounts to conserve system resources and bandwidth for the exchange. In doing so, the company's active users were adjusted to 431,630. The company is currently implementing direct marketing campaigns to the over 8.5 million CEX inactive users.

Third Quarter 2024 Outlook and Objectives:

• Revenue Goals: In Q3, we intend to onramp the remaining 500 projects to the platform and subsequent ecosystem.

• Growth in Intangible Assets: In Q3, we plan to begin a systematic swap schedule for utility performing projects. The assets will be swapped for tier 1 tokens and coins such as BTC, ETH, BNB and any other digital assets that meet the company's objectives.

• Technology Development: Launch NSAVPay, NSAvip, theVAULT, V2 of Airdropx, V2 of SWOPx and DEX integration for DaPPs.

Alfonso Knoll, CEO of NSAV, stated, "First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to all our nSAVAGES and stakeholders for their unwavering support. You spread our vision for utility and integration of blockchain technologies in real world transactions, and we thank you. Q1 was strong, but Q2 exceeded some expectations. Despite challenges and distractions, our team remained focused and driven to achieve our corporate goals. As we move into Q3 and Q4, we are laying the groundwork for future growth, and we're excited about what lies ahead for our expanding ecosystem."

About Net Savings Link, Inc.: NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated

technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the Web3, blockchain and digital asset industries. The Company drives innovation in the digital currency space by developing advanced blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions that bridge the gap between traditional business frameworks and the future of decentralized technology. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

