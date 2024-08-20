Johns Hopkins Pediatric Neurosurgery Fellow Joins Board of Directors at Climate First Bank

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Climate First Bank (www.climatefirstbank.com), the world's first FDIC-insured digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, is proud to welcome Dr. Myron Rolle to serve on its Board of Directors.

Dr. Rolle is a Harvard/Massachusetts General Hospital trained Neurosurgeon serving as the current Pediatric Neurosurgery Fellow at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. He is a Rhodes Scholar and best-selling author, and he published the Rolle Scoring System - a public health rating scale used to determine a developing country's governance around helmet safety to prevent traumatic brain injury. For his work, he has been recognized by the Congress of Neurological Surgeons for demonstrating the best operative technique in the reconstruction of upper extremity motor function using intercostal nerve transfers after a traumatic brachial plexus injury. In addition, Dr. Rolle is a former All-American Florida State University football player and former National Football League player for the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his role as a Director at Climate First Bank, Dr. Rolle's knowledge and experience in supporting social impact and healthcare advocacy will advance Climate First Bank's mission of changing finance to finance change. "We are deeply honored to welcome Dr. Rolle to our Board of Directors," said Ken LaRoe, Founder and CEO of Climate First Bank. "Adding a Director of his esteemed caliber to our incredible current Board of leaders and professionals in their respective fields is a tremendous gift to our Bank. Their guidance, input and support helps to further drive the success of Climate First Bank and offers a strong validation for the work that we are doing and the mission that we live each day."

In his hometown of Orlando, FL, Dr. Rolle also serves on the Board of Directors for Aspire Health Partners, the leading mental health organization in Central Florida. Additionally, he leads a head trauma prevention program for pedestrians in high-risk areas of Orlando, volunteers at The Orlando Fisher House for families of hospitalized military veterans, advocates for improved health equity as a member of the State of Medical City Health Committee, and serves as the Low-Income Person's Advocate on the Orange County Affordable Housing Advisory Board.

His personal volunteerism and efforts to give back to the local community further extend to running voter registration drives for college students at the University of Central Florida, food drives for immigrant families suffering from economic hardship and food insecurity, and building home libraries, supplying books and book bags for under-served children at the West Lakes Early Learning Center.

Globally, Dr. Rolle is the Chairman of the Caribbean Neurosurgery Foundation - a not-for-profit that houses capacity-building and health system-strengthening initiatives for improved neurosurgical care in the Caribbean. His foundation has impacted over 3.5 million people in the Caribbean through the upscaling of policy, service delivery, research, and education. He is also the best-selling author of The 2% Way - How a philosophy of small improvements took me to Oxford, the NFL, and Neurosurgery.

Dr. Rolle holds a Doctor of Medicine from Florida State University College of Medicine, a Master of Science in Medical Anthropology from the University of Oxford, and a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from Florida State University. He is married to Pediatric Dentist Dr. Latoya Rolle, and they are the proud parents of two sets of fraternal twins.

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing banks in the country, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values-based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member, and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals; read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

