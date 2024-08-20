Summary: Metadome.ai secures $6.5M in Series A funding led by Siana Capital, with participation from Chiratae Ventures and others. The investment will enhance their XR and AI capabilities in home decor, e-commerce, and mobility, aiming for rapid global expansion and improved customer experiences.





Photo courtesy of Metadome.ai

Troy, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - Extended reality (XR) startup Metadome.ai, specializing in sales enablement using virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) solutions, has raised $6.5 million in its recent Series A funding round. The financing was led by Siana Capital and existing investor Chiratae Ventures, with new participation from Alteria Capital, 3to1 Capital, and Manish Choksi's family office. The company plans to deploy the investment to expand efforts to new regions and enhance capabilities to provide advanced XR merged with advancements in AI.

Enhancing Customer Experiences and Recognizing Growth

"Consumers often have a broken experience while browsing online and offline," says founder & CEO Kanav Singla. "We are building products in home decor, e-commerce, and mobility categories to create the highest converting and most engaging journey. Our proprietary XR platform and advanced AI tech are helping us get there faster."

Metadome.ai has grown organically, with its customer base increasing since last year. The company is also part of NVIDIA's Inception and Google Startup programs and has won "Best AR/VR Company" for two consecutive years.

Investor Confidence

A spokesperson from Siana Capital expressed confidence in Metadome.ai's vision, stating, "We believe in the potential of combining extended reality with AI to create immersive experiences. Our investment reflects our confidence in Metadome.ai's vision and its ability to lead the global market in delivering solutions."

Chiratae Ventures' founder and Vice Chairman, TC Meenakshisundaram, asserts the company's approach: "Metadome.ai has changed customer engagement for the better through its XR platform, enabling enterprises to go live almost instantly and convert engagement into business. We expect Metadome.ai to scale rapidly globally beyond our shores."

Scaling and Hiring

"This funding round is poised to help Metadome.ai scale systems further and hire experts," says chief technology officer (CTO) and co-founder Kartik Kanaujia. "We're excited to enhance capabilities to build a strong team and tech."

The infusion of capital from reputable investors displays the confidence in the potential of customer-centric XR technology. According to Statista, an investment of $1.9 billion shows how vital AR and VR are in enhancing customer service, logistics, and retail experiences.

Global Expansion

"With this funding, Metadome.ai aims to double down its position in markets including the U.S., SE Asia, and the Middle East," says co-founder & chief operating officer (COO) Shorya Mahajan. "We are advancing our mission of offering clients unparalleled XR and AI capabilities to facilitate informed product discovery and buying decisions."

Alteria Capital's senior vice president (SVP), Akshat Saxena, adds, "We are excited to partner with Metadome as they continue to build a global product company from India. Their focus on getting the right GTM for overseas markets and this capital raise puts them on a strong footing to scale the business and achieve desired milestones for all stakeholders."

About Metadome.ai

Metadome.ai is a leading XR company specializing in immersive AR, VR, and AI-driven solutions for home decor, e-commerce, and mobility. It is expanding its global presence and enhancing its technology offerings to further transform customer engagement across key industries.

Contact Information:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219795

SOURCE: Baden Bower