TheTIE.io: Delphi Digital and The Tie Launch Accelerator to Help Tokens Maximize Institutional Adoption

Delphi Digital, a leading research firm, and The Tie, a premier provider of information services for digital assets, are excited to announce the launch of their Institutional Accelerator. This program aims to bridge the gap between innovative crypto protocols and institutions. The Institutional Accelerator will consist of curated cohorts of projects vetted by both The Tie and Delphi Digital. The initial cohort consists of ZKsync, Sui, and zkVerify. A second cohort will be announced later this year.

With hundreds of new tokens coming to market, it is often difficult for protocols to stand out and capture institutional interest. The Institutional Accelerator combines Delphi Digital's cutting-edge research with The Tie's corporate access events and extensive distribution network. The inaugural cohort of token projects from the Institutional Accelerator will be showcased at The Tie's Bridge Conference in New York City this November. The event will host over one thousand attendees from leading institutions, including hedge funds, venture capital firms, banks, asset managers, market makers, and proprietary trading firms.

Throughout the accelerator program, projects will receive unparalleled access to leading traditional and crypto-native institutions, on-going research coverage by Delphi Digital syndicated to platforms serving tens of thousands of institutions and tens of millions of retail users, and mentorship from the founders of Delphi and The Tie on institutional positioning.

Xochitl Ivory, Head of Enterprise Growth at Matter Labs, commented: "Our collaboration with The Tie and Delphi Digital allows us to demonstrate ZKsync's capabilities in this unique institutional accelerator program. We're focused on equipping institutions, developers with tailored blockchain solutions that catalyze meaningful advancements in the field. This initiative serves as a crucial nexus between traditional finance and the emerging crypto ecosystem, fostering an environment where innovation thrives through rigorous discourse, comprehensive education, and strategic partnerships. Matter Labs is focused on driving impact and architecting financial systems that are more efficient, transparent, and accessible."

Sina Nader, Head of Strategy at Mysten Labs, expressed his enthusiasm: "We're delighted to have an opportunity to showcase Sui and its underlying technology to the institutional community through the Accelerator. We believe that the time is right to share Sui's story and the network's capabilities, and I'm particularly excited to leverage Delphi's world class research expertise and The Tie's large audience of institutions to give industry participants a chance to become more familiar with the Sui ecosystem. Especially in the current environment of increasing interest from financial institutions, I believe that they will enjoy learning about the things that can uniquely be done on Sui."

Rob Viglione, CEO of Horizen Labs & Founder of zkVerify added: "zkVerify is honored to be part of The Tie and Delphi Digital's Institutional Accelerator. We have a vision that the future will see cryptography everywhere and we're building the public infrastructure to make that happen. Being in the launch cohort for the Institutional Accelerator gives us the guidance, real-time feedback, and exposure we need to bring this important technology to market"

Visit our website at: https://institutionalaccelerator.com

Media Contacts

The Tie - chris@thetie.io

Delphi Digital - samf@delphidigital.io

About The Tie

The Tie is the leading provider of information services for digital assets operating across three core verticals: Institutional, Data Redistribution, and Corporate Access. On the Institutional side, The Tie's core offering - The Tie Terminal is the fastest and most comprehensive workstation for institutional digital asset investors The Tie's institutional clients include hundreds of the leading traditional and crypto-native hedge funds, VCs, market makers, asset managers, banks, and other institutional market participants.

The Tie's Redistribution business syndicates data feeds to dozens of leading platforms including FalconX, BitMEX, Real Vision, Broadridge, and Cointelegraph. The Tie's corporate access business provides direct connectivity between institutions and token issuers through a series of industry leading conferences and events - including our flagship event, The Bridge hosted in 2023 with The New York Stock Exchange.

About Delphi Digital

Delphi Digital is the leading research firm focused on the crypto and digital asset sector. Trusted by many of the largest institutions, Delphi equips investors and teams with the most comprehensive research and analysis in the digital asset space. Leveraging expertise across all sectors of the crypto market, Delphi continuously executes its core mission: to accelerate and enhance the development of the crypto industry.

SOURCE: TheTIE.io

View the original press release on accesswire.com