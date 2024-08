Longi Green Energy says it obtained regulatory approval for a 1. 05 GW wind-solar-hydrogen project in Inner Mongolia, while Jolywood Technology says it has delayed its 7. 2 GW residential solar project due to adverse market conditions. Longi Green Energy has secured regulatory approval for a wind-solar-hydrogen project in Wulate Rear Banner, Inner Mongolia. Its Wulate Rear Banner Longfuqi New Energy Technology subsidiary will invest approximately CNY 6. 974 billion ($975. 7 million) to develop 1. 05 GW of renewable energy capacity, including 850 MW of wind, 200 MW of solar, and 157. 5 MW/315 MWh ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...