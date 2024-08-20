Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - Digital Silk's strategic social media campaign boosted visibility and online engagement for Miami Country Day School's TEDx Youth event, achieving a 78% increase in livestream views. Miami Country Day School (MCDS), a leading private school in Miami, needed to increase visibility for their TEDx Youth event. With just three weeks from concept to launch, they enlisted the expertise of Digital Silk, a premier digital marketing agency, to craft and execute a high-impact social media campaign.
MCDS's TEDx Youth event promoted by Digital Silk
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10732/220184_4a2f4d67341da944_001full.jpg
The results exceeded expectations, with the livestream event achieving a 78% increase in views compared to industry benchmarks.
Elevating Event Visibility within a Tight Time Frame
MCDS needed to drive significant online viewership for their TEDx Youth event through a well-timed social media campaign that spanned pre-launch, launch, and post-launch phases.
Digital Silk was tasked with integrating the livestream into a TEDx-branded website, producing compelling copy and video content, and navigating the stringent TEDx branding guidelines that dictated everything from logo usage to advertising restrictions.
A Comprehensive, Phased Social Media Strategy
Digital Silk responded with a strategic, multi-layered approach:
- TEDx-Branded Website with Live Streaming Integration: Digital Silk created a dedicated website that not only integrated live streaming capabilities but also included features like pre-event sign-ups with calendar notifications, teaser videos, speaker bios, and topic previews. This setup was designed to build anticipation and maximize engagement leading up to the event.
- Creative Promotional Content for Social Media: The agency produced engaging teaser videos and post-event video snippets specifically tailored for social media platforms. Post-event, each student speaker was provided with personalized social media content that linked to their TEDx Youth Talk video on the official TEDx YouTube Channel, ensuring continued momentum and extended reach.
- Phased Social Media Campaign: The campaign was structured with distinct goals for each stage of the event. The pre-event phase focused on raising awareness, the live streaming phase aimed to maximize real-time viewership, and the post-event phase sustained interest by driving traffic to the recorded TEDx talks. Each phase featured unique visuals, messaging, and calls-to-action, creating a cohesive and compelling narrative that resonated with the target audience.
Outstanding Engagement and Viewership
The social media campaign delivered impressive results across all stages:
- Awareness Campaign: Generated 200,000 impressions through pre-event content, significantly boosting event visibility and audience engagement.
- Live Streaming Traffic Campaign: Achieved a 78% increase in livestream views compared to industry benchmarks, demonstrating the effectiveness of the campaign's real-time engagement strategies.
- Post-Event Campaign: Led to a 34% increase in views for the TEDx talk videos, showcasing the success of the post-event strategy in maintaining audience interest and driving continued engagement.
Client Partner, Branko Stojanovic, praised the campaign's success, saying, "Digital Silk's ability to deliver such impactful results in a short time frame is nothing short of remarkable. Our team truly understood the vision for the TEDx Youth event and executed a strategy that not only met but far exceeded expectations."
Digital Silk's efforts have set a new standard for digital event promotion, demonstrating their expertise in delivering exceptional results under tight deadlines and within strict branding guidelines.
Brands looking to elevate their online presence can request a quote for their projects, including:
- Digital Branding
- Custom Website Design
- eCommerce Website Design
About Digital Silk
Digital Silk is a full-service web design agency dedicated to enhancing brands' online presence. Their expert team delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding, web design and development, and digital marketing services.
Discover Digital Silk's services and view their work at www.digitalsilk.com.
Contact Name: Jacqueline Siljkovic
Email: Jacqueline@digitalsilk.com
Phone number: (800) 206-9413
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220184
SOURCE: Digital Silk