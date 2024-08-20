Mirame Fine Art: Celebrating World Photography Day 2024: MÍRAME Fine Art Gallery Spotlights Five of Costa Rica's Finest Photographers

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / MÍRAME Fine Art introduces five of Costa Rica's most distinguished photographers: Julio Sequeira, Leonardo Ureña, Pepe Manzanilla, Juan Tribaldos, and Edwar Herreno. Each brings a unique perspective on the country's landscapes, culture, and wildlife, positioning them at the forefront of Costa Rica's photography scene. Promoting Costa Rica's cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide. https://miramefineart.com/artists/





Edwar Herreno, Underwater Photography

Whale Shark with SHARKWATER Boat





Edwar Herreno: The Underwater Explorer

Herreno's underwater photography showcases some of the most remote and stunning marine environments in Costa Rica. His work has earned international acclaim, including notable recognition such as being named "Underwater Photographer of the Year" by the United Nations in 2019 and achieving multi-finalist status at London's renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition in 2021 and 2017. Herreno's images highlight the critical importance of marine conservation.

Julio Sequeira: Nature and Humanity

With over three decades of experience, Sequeira is committed to revealing the spirit of his subjects, whether human or nature, an approach that has earned him recognition locally and internationally. Sequeira's nature photography involves taking risks to achieve the perfect shot, whether suspending himself from a bridge or climbing trees for the ideal perspective. His portraits channel the personality of his subjects, with careful interviews and personal engagement, resulting in timeless images that resonate with profound humanity.

Leonardo Ureña: Blending Design and Photography

Ureña brings a meticulous eye for detail and composition to his photography, informed by his background in graphic design. His "Nature" series offers an abstract, surreal perspective on Costa Rica's natural beauty, while his "Urban" series provides an unfiltered look at the complexities of city life. Ureña's work challenges traditional perceptions of both landscape and urban photography, blending graphic design with a photographic narrative.

Pepe Manzanilla: The Patience of a Landscape Artist

Since relocating to Costa Rica in 2009, Manzanilla has dedicated himself to observing the country's unparalleled biodiversity. His somewhat experimental approach to landscape and wildlife photography is marked by patience and precision; he often spends hours in a single location to photograph the perfect moment. Manzanilla's close-up shots of insects, for example, reveal the intricate beauty of Costa Rica's wildlife, offering a fresh perspective on the natural world. His images are included in prestigious photography publications, further cementing his international reputation.

Juan Tribaldos: Abstracting Human Experience

Tribaldos explores the interplay between abstraction and human experience. Inspired by literature and cinema, he transforms ordinary scenes into abstract compositions that challenge viewers to see beyond the surface. Through texture, light, and shadow, his work suggests a human presence while evoking deep emotional responses. His abstract photography serves as a metaphor for life's complexities, using unconventional angles to invite contemplation. Additionally, Tribaldos uses street photography as a tool for social awareness and change.

