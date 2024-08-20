TechniBlend Announces the Retirement of Derek Deubel and the Promotion of Tom Lex to VP/GM

After founding both brands and many years of service, Derek Deubel will be retiring from his role as VP/GM of TechniBlend and ProBrew. Tom Lex, former Head of Engineering and Operations at TechniBlend, promoted to role.

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / TechniBlend proudly announces the retirement of TechniBlend's Derek Deubel and the promotion of Tom Lex to Derek's former position as Vice President and General Manager of TechniBlend and ProBrew.

Picture of the TechniBlend Office in Waukesha, WI

Celebrating Derek Deubel's Legacy

After more than 30 years of exceptional service in the food & beverage industry, Derek Deubel has decided to retire. He founded TechniBlend in 2008, bringing unparalleled dedication, expertise, and a passion for innovation and customer service. Throughout his career, Derek has been instrumental in the advancement of the food and beverage business. Under his guidance, TechniBlend has grown into an industry leader in the beverage and liquid processing technology area.

"Derek's contributions to TechniBlend have been invaluable," said Tom Lex, new VP/GM of TechniBlend and ProBrew. "He has been a cornerstone of our success, and his commitment and leadership will be deeply missed."

Derek Deubel's colleagues and friends at TechniBlend wish him all the best in his retirement and future endeavors. A retirement celebration in honor of Derek will be held in September.

Welcoming Tom Lex to a New Role

In conjunction with this announcement, TechniBlend is pleased to announce the promotion of Tom Lex to the position of Vice President and General Manager of TechniBlend and ProBrew. Tom Lex has been with the company for five years and has demonstrated exceptional skill, leadership, and a commitment to the company's values.

"Tom Lex has consistently shown outstanding performance and dedication," said Deubel. "His promotion is well-deserved, and we are confident that he will continue to drive our company's success in his new role."

Tom Lex expressed excitement about the new role, stating, "I am honored to take on this new challenge and look forward to continuing to contribute to the success of TechniBlend. I am grateful for the support and mentorship I have received from Derek and am committed to upholding the high standards he has set."

About TechniBlend

TechniBlend is a recognized market leader in the beverage, brewing, personal care, and liquid processing and production industries. TechniBlend designs, manufactures, and supports high-quality, fully automated systems and solutions including turnkey ingredient batching and blending systems, multi-stream inline and continuous blending systems, deaeration and carbonation solutions, and alcohol and non-alcohol processing units, as well as pasteurization technologies for the food and beverage markets. TechniBlend also operates a subsidiary brand ProBrew, a leading supplier to the craft brewing and beverage industry of equipment. As part of the ProMach Systems and Integration business line, TechniBlend helps our processing customers protect and grow the reputation and trust of their consumers. ProMach is performance, and the proof is in every package. Learn more about TechniBlend at www.TechniBlend.com and more about ProMach at ProMachBuilt.com.

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire packaging spectrum: filling, bottling and capping, decorative labeling, flexibles and trays, pharma, handling and sterilizing, labeling and coding, and robotics end of line. ProMach also provides systems and integration including turnkey solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize packaging line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately-held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about ProMach, visit www.ProMachBuilt.com and for more information on ProMach Careers, visit www.ProMachCareers.com.

###

Media Contact

Evan Rusch | Marketing Manager

TechniBlend

evan.rusch@promachbuilt.com

262-722-8064

