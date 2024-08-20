Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C.A. ('Reinet?) shares.



20-Aug-2024 / 17:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In terms of the Luxembourg regulations, a notification is required where a holding exceeds or falls below a notifiable threshold.

Reinet has been notified on 7 August 2024 by M&G Plc that the voting rights held by M&G Investments Southern Africa (pty) Limited in Reinet decreased on 6 August 2024 to 9 780 682, which represents 4.99 percent of the voting rights in Reinet, decreasing below the 5 percent threshold.



Reinet Investments Manager SA

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments SCA

Reinet Investments S.C.A. is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576

Legal Entity Identifier: 222100830RQTFVV22S80

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com