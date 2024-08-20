HTX Ventures Invests in Corn to Unlock Bitcoin's Utility

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX Ventures, the global investment arm of the cryptocurrency exchange HTX, has announced a strategic investment in Corn, a new Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to be the ideal platform for utilizing Bitcoin. Featuring native BTC bridging, BTC as the gas token, and familiar DeFi applications from leading protocols that address immediate utility for BTC DeFi, Corn aligns all network participants through its Super Yield model.

Corn has recently completed a $6.7 million seed financing round, led by Polychain Capital. Founded by a team of long-term DeFi builders that started projects like Badger , Code4rena , Slingshot and 0xBow , Corn aims to foster an ecosystem that aligns users, applications, and token holders within a unified, mutually beneficial framework, offering a wealth of applications while unlocking stagnant Bitcoin through BTCN.

By enabling BTCN as a gas token via 1:1 backing with Bitcoin, the Corn Layer 2 Network effectively scales Bitcoin via the EVM. BTCN is the first tokenized Bitcoin backed 1:1 by native Bitcoin that is not confined to a single centralized custodian or bridging solution. Instead, it extends its minting rights to include multiple custodians, smart contracts, and bridging protocols. Corn advocates for a hybrid approach to DeFi's Bitcoin, emphasizing solvency and scalability, allowing Bitcoin holders the flexibility to choose how their Bitcoin is custodied while using it in various ways.

"Corn is led by a team of highly experienced DeFi builders," said Edward, Managing Partner at HTX Ventures. "It integrates proven DeFi-oriented tokenomic frameworks to attract users and enable native protocols and asset issuers to drive sustainable demand. By aligning interests between users, applications, and token holders through Super Yield Farming, it ensures sustainable liquidity, token utility, and keeps builders engaged within the ecosystem. HTX Ventures is excited to be part of this venture."

"We're excited to have HTX ventures support Corn from the earliest stage and help bring our vision of making it easy for anyone to finally use their Bitcorn", said Chris Spadafora, the founder of Corn.

Corn is pioneering a unique tokenomic design, being the first Layer 2 to extend proven veCRV token to the chain level. Taking inspiration from the veTokenomics pioneered by Curve , Corn incentivizes users and developers by emitting CORN, which can then be directed to any app on the chain. Users that engage with that app receive those incentives while stakers of CORN, known as popCORN, get to decide what percentage of CORN incentives go to which app.

Within this thriving ecosystem, Corn presents significant opportunities for Bitcoin holders to finally put their Bitcoin to work. HTX Ventures, having strategically invested in Corn and several top BTC ecosystem projects, is committed to supporting the growth and development of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

About Corn

Corn is the first Super Yield Network built around Bitcoin.

About HTX Ventures

HTX Ventures, the global investment division of HTX, integrates investment, incubation, and research to identify the best and brightest teams worldwide. With more than decade-long history as an industry pioneer, HTX Ventures excels at identifying cutting-edge technologies and emerging business models within the sector. To foster growth within the blockchain ecosystem, we provide comprehensive support to projects, including financing, resources, and strategic advice.

HTX Ventures currently backs over 300 projects spanning multiple blockchain sectors, with select high-quality initiatives already trading on the HTX exchange. Furthermore, as one of the most active FOF (Fund of Funds) funds, HTX Ventures invests in 30 top global funds and collaborates with leading blockchain funds such as Polychain, Dragonfly, Bankless, Gitcoin, Figment, Nomad, Animoca, and Hack VC to jointly build a blockchain ecosystem. Visit us here .



