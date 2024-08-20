Anzeige
20.08.2024 17:38 Uhr
O.A.T., Inc.: OATN Secures Major HVAC Contracts for OC Fair and OCTA Projects in Southern California

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Olympic Air Tech (OATN) is excited to announce the successful acquisition of two significant HVAC contracts in Southern California. These contracts underscore OATN's continued excellence and growing presence in the region's construction industry.

The first project involves the HVAC installation for the OC Fair Administration Office Addition, located at 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. The contract, awarded on May 23, 2024, is valued at $623,420 and is currently in progress. OATN is collaborating closely with the general contractor, Barnhart-Reese Construction, Inc., to ensure the project's success. The project is being managed by Jeff Stratton, who can be contacted at 858-588-3275.

The second project is for the OCTA Transit Security & Operation Center, located at 1460 W Lincoln Ave., Anaheim, CA 92801. OATN has been listed as the lowest HVAC contractor bidder, with a contract amount of $3,650,000 as of June 17, 2024. This project is in collaboration with Bernard's Bros, Inc., the general contractor, and is currently awaiting final contract confirmation.

These project wins highlight OATN's commitment to delivering top-tier HVAC solutions across Southern California. The company will provide ongoing updates, including project photos and videos, which will be available on the OATN website.

CONTACT:
Brian Hwang
oathvac@gmail.com

SOURCE: O.A.T., Inc.



