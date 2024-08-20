Regulatory News:

The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at Medincell's (Paris:MEDCL) headquarters (3 rue des Frères Lumière, 34830 Jacou, France) on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 6.00 pm, CEST.

All shareholders of the company are invited to attend the meeting or to follow it live (French only) on the company's website via the link www.medincell.com/fr/live-fr/

The secure remote voting system via the Votaccess platform will be open from Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 10:00 am to Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 3:00 pm, CEST.

Medincell will hold a video conference (French only) on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 6 pm to present the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and answer questions from shareholders.

Connection link: www.medincell.com/fr/live-fr/

Terms and conditions of participation

Medincell strongly encourages all its shareholders to exercise their voting rights, either by remote voting, which must be cast before the General Meeting, or during the General Meeting for shareholders present in person.

Medincell shareholders who wish to vote by remotely may do so before the General Meeting as follows:

Internet voting will be available and should be used as a priority: the secure voting platform Votaccess will be open from Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 10 am to Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 3 pm, Paris time. Shareholders will be able to vote by Internet or give their proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting until the day before the General Meeting (i.e., Wednesday, September 11, 2024) at 3 pm, Paris time.

Shareholders may also vote by post following the procedures set out in the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires on August 5th, 2024. The deadline for receipt of forms is September 9, 2024.

All shareholders may send their written questions, either by registered letter with a return receipt requested addressed to the Chairman of the Board at the company's registered office (3 rue des Frères Lumière, 34830 Jacou) or by e-mail to legal@medincell.com, no later than the fourth business day preceding the date of the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e., September 6, 2024). A certificate of account registration must accompany the questions.

As the company cannot control the identity of the persons attending the meeting remotely, only the persons physically present will be able to ask questions during the General Meeting.

Availability of documents relating to the General Meeting

The notice of meeting, valid as notice of convocation, which includes the agenda, draft resolutions, and the main terms of participation and voting at the Shareholders' Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires N°. 94 of August 5th, 2024.

The preparatory documents and information relating to this General Meeting will be made available to shareholders under the legal and regulatory conditions and will be available on the website:

https://www.medincell.com/general-meeting/

Shareholders are invited to consult the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company's website: https://www.medincell.com/general-meeting/

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY and SteadyTeq are registered trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

www.medincell.com

