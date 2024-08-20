Insurance Industry Veteran Greg Spano Joins Mav Advisory Board

Spano brings a proven track record in the insurance industry through his work at EverQuote, which will help Mav expand its market share in the vertical.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Mav Automation Ventures, Inc., a startup leveraging conversational AI to reimagine call centers in industries like insurance, legal and home services, announced the addition of Greg Spano to its advisory board.

Greg Spano

Greg Spano brings decades of experience in the insurance industry, with a proven track record of driving growth and fostering strong relationships. Currently the Vice President of Agent Relations at EverQuote, he brings a wealth of crucial insights to Mav's advisory board as they expand market share in the insurance space.

"Greg's deep understanding of the insurance landscape and proven leadership among agents will be instrumental as we expand our footprint in insurance," said Matthew Black, Mav Founder and CEO. "We're already transforming lead and intake operations with some of the industry's most forward-thinking insurance agencies, and we're incredibly excited to welcome Greg to our advisory board to help us continue to scale and deliver that vision."

"I am honored to join the Mav advisory board," Spano adds. "Their vision and platform perfectly align with where I see the future of lead generation in the insurance industry. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and success."

To learn more about Mav and its solutions for the insurance industry, visit its website.

About Mav

Mav is the easiest way to start, streamline, and scale call center operations for the insurance, home services, and legal industries.

Founded in 2016, Mav is a product innovator in all aspects of Conversational AI and the lead experience - with first-of-its-kind technology like Mav Party Lines and Cognitive, and curated experiences perfected by millions of real conversations and years of experience in the lead generation space.

Contact Information

Hillary Black

Head of Marketing

hillary@hiremav.com

SOURCE: Mav Automation Ventures

View the original press release on newswire.com.