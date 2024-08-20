Select Spectrum Launches Nationwide Availability of CBRS Priority Access Licenses on Spectrum Marketplace

Innovative Online Marketplace Additionally Offers Partitioned Licenses to Meet Specific Coverage Requirements

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Select Spectrum is excited to announce the nationwide availability of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Priority Access Licenses (PALs) through its innovative Spectrum Marketplace. This online marketplace exchange now offers dedicated use channels in the CBRS band, providing flexible and tailored solutions for organizations seeking reliable and secure spectrum access.

The Spectrum Marketplace enables users to geographically partition licenses to acquire rights to exactly the coverage they need to match their specific requirements. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for organizations with unique geographic needs, ensuring they can optimize their wireless communication strategies. The marketplace meets the needs of buyers and sellers, lessors and lessees.

"Building upon the success of the Spectrum Marketplace in facilitating several hundred 2.5 GHz transactions, we are thrilled to add a range of capabilities including the availability of CBRS PALs on a national scale," said Andreas Bitzarakis, Managing Director, Broadband. "The system provides a seamless and efficient process for acquiring spectrum rights. With the ability acquire or lease licenses to a county, to partition licenses on a sub-county basis, or to aggregate rights to multiple counties, the Spectrum Marketplace meets the diverse needs of our clients."

Organizations interested in learning more about CBRS PALs and obtaining pricing information are encouraged to reach out to Select Spectrum directly.

