One Dog One Bone's Bone Pools Play Vital Role in U.S. Military Treatment for Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke

Bone Pools Are Now Standard at Walter Reed, Quantico, Camp Lejeune, and Camp Pendleton

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / One Dog One Bone, an industry leader in durable and innovative pet products, is proud to announce that its signature Bone Pools have become an essential tool in the U.S. military's ongoing efforts to protect the health of soldiers. These tough, bone-shaped pools, initially designed for large-breed dogs, have found a new, critical use in military medical facilities, where they are being deployed to treat soldiers suffering from heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, one of the first to adopt Bone Pools for cooling soldiers during heat-related treatments.

The Bone Pool's unique design and resilient construction have made it an ideal solution for cooling overheated bodies quickly and safely. The U.S. military now utilizes these pools at major installations, including Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Camp Lejeune, and Camp Pendleton. These locations have integrated the Bone Pools into their heat injury protocols, providing fast relief to soldiers during grueling training exercises or in the aftermath of extreme weather exposure.

Proven Performance in High-Stakes Situations

Bone Pools are made from high-quality, UV-resistant, industrial-strength materials designed to withstand heavy use. Originally crafted to give large-breed dogs a cool and comfortable outdoor water experience, the pools have proven equally effective for human use, offering durability and size appropriate for military applications.

In cases of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, rapid cooling is essential. The Bone Pool's shallow design, which allows water to evenly cover a body while allowing for easy entry and exit, is key to its effectiveness. Soldiers are immersed in the cool water, which lowers their core temperature rapidly, reducing the risk of long-term injury or fatal outcomes.

Endorsements from Key Military Facilities

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, one of the nation's leading medical institutions for military personnel, was among the first to adopt the Bone Pools for therapeutic cooling treatments. Marine Corps Base Quantico and Camp Lejeune soon followed, integrating the pools into their health and wellness strategies for soldiers engaged in high-intensity training environments. Camp Pendleton, with its challenging desert climate, has also made the pools a part of their standard heat injury response protocol.

A Commitment to Service Beyond Pets

One Dog One Bone is honored to see its products serve a new purpose in safeguarding the lives of America's servicemen and women. The company's commitment to quality, safety, and innovation continues to drive its design and manufacturing process, ensuring that Bone Pools can handle the toughest challenges - whether it's cooling off a playful dog on a hot summer day or protecting the nation's military from the dangers of extreme heat.

