As the hydrogen project in Appalachia moves on, American Airlines confirms its commitment to hydrogen aircrafts. Meanwhile, a Scottish distillery might soon run on hydrogen for whisky production. US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is set to join local senators and the governors of Ohio and Pennsylvania this week for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) Program Office. ARCH2 said in an email that the hub recently received up to $925 million in federal funding, marking a major milestone in its development and the nation's shift to clean energy. ...

