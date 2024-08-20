Tornator Oyj: Tornator's strong performance remains steady - forest acquisitions of almost 15,000 hectares improved the company's growth prospects

Tornator Oyj

Half-year report - stock exchange release, 20 August 2024 at 4.00 pm

Tornator's strong performance remains steady - forest acquisitions of almost 15,000 hectares improved the company's growth prospects

SUMMARY 1 JAN - 30 JUNE 2024 (1 JAN - 30 JUNE 2023)

Turnover increased by 1.0% to €85.1 million (84.2). The volume of wood deliveries was slightly lower than in the comparison period, but the high demand for wood pushed up unit prices.

The operating profit was at the same level as in the comparison period, €60.0 million (60.8). The operating profit as reported in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) was €60.8 million (131.0).

Tornator continued to purchase forestland in Finland. Nearly 15,000 hectares of new forestland was acquired, with a total investment of almost €50 million.

The company restored 115 hectares of peatland and burned 41 hectares of forest as part of its 10-year Biodiversity Program.

IFRS profit at fair value for the reporting period was €40.1 million (100.0). The change in the fair value of interest rate instruments was +€1.1 million (+2.6) before taxes. The change in the fair value of biological assets was -€0.5 million before taxes (+63.4).

Comparable return on equity was 3.5% (4.2) and 3.7% (10.1) at fair value. The equity ratio was 60.1% (59.5).

Key figures (consolidated)

H1/2024 H1/2023 Change, % Net sales, € million 85.1 84.2 1 % Operating profit (IFRS), € million 60.8 131.0 -54 % Operating profit, % 71.5 155.5 -54 % Profit for the period (IFRS), € million 40.1 100.0 -60 % Return on equity, % 3.7 10.1 -64 % Return on capital employed, % 4.2 9.3 -55 % Equity ratio, % 60.1 59.5 1 % Average number of personnel 187 188 -1 % The key figures are calculated according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Comparable key figures

H1/2024 H1/2023 Change, % Net sales, € million 85.1 84.2 1 % Operative operating profit, € million 60.0 60.8 -1 % Operative operating profit, % 70.5 72.2 -2 % Comparable net profit, € million 38.3 41.3 -7 % Comparable return on equity, % 3.5 4.2 -16 % Comparable return on capital employed, % 4.2 4.4 -5 %

In addition to official key figures calculated in accordance with the IFRS, Tornator Group uses key figures that are calculated without changes in fair value. The figures are comparable between years and therefore better describe the success of the company's operations. The figures are calculated as follows (€ million):



Operating profit, IFRS 60.8 - Change in fair value of biological assets +0.5 - Change in fair value of provisions and and receivables

from additional wind power sales prices -1.3 = Operative operating profit, comparable 60.0 Profit for the period, IFRS 40.1 - Change in fair value of biological assets +0.5 - Change in fair value of provisions and long-term receivables -1.3 - Change in fair value of financial instruments -1.1 - Share of taxes of above mentioned items +0.1 = Comparable net profit 38.3





CEO Henrik Nieminen:

Steady returns sustainably

For Tornator's owners, steadiness is a virtue to strive for. Compared to many cyclical industries, forestry provides owners with reasonable and steady long-term returns with moderate risk. In addition to annual yields, sustainable forestry involves preserving the value of assets and ensuring that forests are passed on to future generations in healthy condition and able to grow. Tornator has been meeting the expectations of its owners since its beginning over two decades ago, and the first half of 2024 was no exception. The company's committed personnel implemented its strategy of sustainability, partnership and growth with professionalism and determination. The collaboration with our key client Stora Enso was seamless, and significant progress was made in improving operational predictability, which is important to both parties. The timber delivery progressed as planned, and thanks to joint process development, the silviculture services business reached a growth milestone, with turnover increasing by more than 50 per cent. Thanks to the efficiency of operations, there were no material changes in the company's costs, while the interest expenses reflected the rise in market interest rates. As an important part of our growth strategy, we succeeded in acquiring almost 15,000 hectares of new forestland in Finland. Under Tornator's ownership, these forests will qualify for double certification and the objectives of our Biodiversity Program and Climate Program. Also noteworthy is the employment effect of the purchased forestland in dispersed areas and the inflow of corporation taxes to Finland.

Tornator supports biodiversity

The outlook for timber demand is good. There are many uses for renewable, sustainably produced raw material, and the demand for wood products is being driven by several megatrends. The use of forests is also being widely discussed. In Finland, the European Union's recent Nature Restoration Regulation was a hot topic in various media. Tornator's position is clear: we support the EU's objectives to restore nature and safeguard biodiversity. Environmental and sustainability principles are not in conflict with each other, and different uses of forests can be reconciled in the commercial forests we manage. Tornator's own Biodiversity Program for the 2021-2030 period includes many impactful restoration objectives, such as restoring marshland and habitats. The degree of achievement of these objectives will be measured and progress will be reported regularly. For example, the three-year project set up to protect running waters by Tornator, WWF and Stora Enso was again fruitful in various ways, in stream restoration, for example.

Supply chain development: a major priority

In terms of social responsibility, it is essential to take care of working conditions throughout the value chain. In the big picture, we identify challenges in the use of foreign labour, especially in the case of less experienced contractors and subcontractors. This is why increasing the ethical sustainability of the contracting chain is one of our key priorities. We train and help contractors to meet their employer obligations, and have, for example, developed multilingual silviculture and occupational-safety manuals and online courses for foreign workers. As a client, we closely monitor the supply chain and tackle any problems that we become aware of. We value the work of the Regional State Administrative Agency in promoting legal protection, fundamental rights and fair and safe working environments. Without foreign labour, the forestry sector will not survive. Combating climate change requires healthy, well-managed forests, and Finnish resources are no longer sufficient to cope with this huge workload. Operators in many other sectors have reached the same conclusion. However, the client must take overall responsibility for ethical treatment of workers, regardless of whether they are Finnish or foreign.

Renewable energy and digital development

During the first half of the year, Tornator once again signed several land lease agreements with energy operators for the development of wind and solar power. As a major landowner, Tornator is well placed to diversify its revenue streams while contributing to the green transition. Digital development has made Tornator's silviculture operations more efficient and improved risk management. The company has created a number of applications for large-scale forest ownership, both in-house and with consultancy partners. These include applications for road management, remote sensing of the need for tending of seedling stands, and biodiversity monitoring. Training in the use of AI is provided extensively to all personnel.

Good relations with financial markets

To finance growth, Tornator has established and maintained good and diversified relationships with financiers. At the Capital Markets Day events and one-to-one meetings, Tornator has ensured that up-to-date information and views are communicated both to credit banks and debt capital investors. To reduce the market risk related to the timing of maturities, the company prepares for significant refinancing of loans well in advance. Thanks to interest rate hedges, changes in market interest rates do not fully affect the company's financing cost.

Investing in personnel

Thanks to its profitable growth in recent years, Tornator has been able to recruit many new forestry professionals for various positions. Along with the forestland itself, skilled personnel are the company's most valuable asset, of which we want to take the best possible care. One important part of our growth strategy is personal growth, and projects related to improving well-being at work aim to continuously enhance the motivation, competence and job satisfaction of our personnel. In addition to the previous economic and environmental criteria, the long-term monetary incentive scheme was complemented by a social responsibility criterion, measured by the personnel's satisfaction with the company (employer net promoter score, eNPS).

Good outlook for the rest of the year

Tornator's prospects for the remainder of 2024 look promising. Demand and prices for timber will remain good, and the company has secured cash flows through a long-term binding timber sales agreement. All of Tornator's personnel have shown that they are motivated and capable of managing the company's forests responsibly and with the highest degree of professionalism. Tornator is entering the final stretch of the current strategy period on a firm footing, and the success of the new strategy period will be ensured by involving all the personnel in its preparation. Tornator's vision is challenging but rewarding: we want to be the forerunner in responsible use of forests.

Effects of the war in Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the consequent general economic instability did not have any major negative impact on Tornator's performance, balance sheet or cash flows. Tornator's turnover and operating profit were historically high during the reporting period. Cash flow from operating activities was also good. The company has not experienced an increase in credit losses or financial risks, nor a decrease in the value of its assets. The contractors used by Tornator have found replacement labour for the Ukrainian seasonal workers, so the forest management operations have not been jeopardised. We have facilitated aid deliveries to Ukrainians suffering from the Russian invasion through our Romanian subsidiary, and we will continue this support for as long as necessary.

Notable events during the reporting period

Timber deliveries were well realised at approximately 1.5 million cubic metres (1.7) and €76.7 million (79.0). The improved outlook for the forestry industry, the raw material needs of the energy sector, and the decrease in imported wood on the market have increased the demand and price of renewable wood raw material. Thanks to excellent customer collaboration, the timber harvesting went smoothly, and the silviculture services business took a leap forward.



The turnover of silviculture services increased to €6.6 million (4.2). In total, the group recorded €1.9 million (1.0) in real estate turnover. Other income totalled €2.9 million (2.1).

The impact on profit of the changes in the fair value of interest rate instruments was +€1.1 million (+2.6) from the beginning of the year. At the end of June, the fair value of interest rate derivatives was positive by €36.6 million (31 December 2023: +35.5). The fair value of forests at the end of June was €3,490.7 million (31 December 2023: 3,455.5)

Business environment

At the beginning of the year, a global increase in demand for timber products pushed up the prices of both sawn timber and pulp. Approximately 29.4 million cubic metres of industrial wood was felled in Finland during the period between January and June. The felling volume was slightly less than in the corresponding period in 2023 (30.3 million m3).

The improved outlook for the forestry industry, the raw material needs of the energy sector, and the absence of imported wood from Russia in the market have led to a positive development in timber prices. Market prices for timber have risen to record highs since the beginning of the year. The average price of sawlogs in the period between January and June has been on average 5% higher than in the previous year, and the price of pulpwood log has been around 15% higher than in the previous year.

Demand for leisure building plots was modest. For forestland, supply continued to be lower than demand, although price increases were more moderate than in recent years.

In Estonia, the price level of timber fell clearly from the previous year. Prices in the forestland market remained high.



In Romania, the price level of timber fell clearly from the previous year. The forestland markets were quiet.



Finance



The group's financial position remained good, and cash flow from operations before financial items was €34.8 million (47.5).

The group's net financing expenses during the period between January and June were -€11.9 (-8.5) million. Tornator's interest-bearing liabilities amounted to €954.9 million (31 December 2023: 947.7), of which long-term liabilities amounted to €649.4 million (31 December 2023: 849.0) and current liabilities to €305.5 million (31 December 2023: 98.8).

In the period under review, the net cash flow impact of the company's investments was -€21.3 million (-50.7). Cash flow from financing activities was -€28.2 million (+19.3). Liquid financial assets and cash and cash equivalents on 30 June 2024 amounted to €7.4 million (31 December 2023: 40.5). The company's bank account has an overdraft limit of €10 million, and the company also has a committed revolving credit facility of €200 million, available for withdrawal in full on the date of reporting. On the date of reporting, €107 million of Tornator's €300-million commercial paper programme is in use.

Estimate of future development

Tornator estimates that its cash flow and debt service capacity will remain stable and solid for the rest of the year. The company will update its long-term sustainable planned cut in the autumn, and the annual fair value update of its forests will be carried out in the final quarter.

The forest industry is expected to continue its positive performance, and the demand for timber is expected to remain good. Market prices for timber are expected to remain at the current level, at least for the short term. In the forestland market, prices are likely to remain at the level of the early part of the year. Silviculture will be continued according to the normal annual cycle, and development projects for the digital roadmap will be carried out as planned.

Decisions of the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Tornator Oyj, held on 8 March 2024, decided to distribute a dividend of no more than €7.0 per share, totalling €35 million, as proposed by the Board of Directors. In addition, the Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on an additional dividend of the same amount during the remainder of 2024. No decision on the distribution of the additional dividend has been taken by the date of reporting. The Annual General Meeting approved the financial statements for the financial period 2023 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability. Furthermore, PricewaterhouseCoopers was elected as the auditor. The Annual General Meeting elected the following members and deputy members to the new Board of Directors:

Ordinary member Deputy member Hanna Kaskela Sampsa Ratia Tuomas Virtala Erkko Ryynänen Seppo Toikka Jari Suvanto Esko Torsti Ilja Ripatti

Organisation of the Board of Directors

On 8 March 2024, the new board elected Esko Torsti as the chairperson and Hanna Kaskela as the deputy chairperson. Tuomas Virtala was elected as a member of the Remuneration Committee in addition to the aforementioned two persons. The committee reports to the board. Hanna Kaskela was elected as the chairperson of the Oversight Committee, while Esko Torsti and Tuomas Virtala were elected as members and Seppo Toikka as a deputy member.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available in full on the company's website at www.tornator.fi/en/investors .

Notable events after the end of the reporting period

No notable events took place after the end of the reporting period.

Major shareholders, 30 June 2024

Shareholder % Stora Enso Oyj 41,00 % Keskinäinen eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen 23,13 % Keskinäinen työeläkevakuutusyhtiö Varma 15,33 % OP Henkivakuutus Oy 6,25 % OP-Metsänomistaja -erikoissijoitusrahasto 5,00 % OP-Eläkesäätiö 2,08 % Pensionsförsäkringsaktiebolaget Veritas 2,50 % Finnairin Eläkesäätiö 2,18 % Pohjola Vakuutus Oy 1,04 % Riffu Oy 0,75 % Danilostock Oy 0,75 % Total 100,00 %





For further information, please contact:

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Henrik Nieminen, tel. +358 40 869 7613

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Antti Siirtola, tel. +358 40 773 0975

www.tornator.fi/en

Tornator is a leader in sustainable forestry in Europe. It owns forests in Finland, Estonia and Romania. In 2023, the group's turnover was approximately €195 million, and the balance sheet value was about €3.6 billion. The group has around 190 employees. Tornator's own employees, and other companies and their employees working on its forestland, add up to around 1,600 person-years of employment. The owners of the parent company are Finnish, mainly institutional investors. Tornator's mission is to generate sustainable wellbeing from forests.

Tables - Condensed half-year financial statements

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

EUR thousand 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 31 Dec 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Net sales 85,056 84,204 194,895 Other operating income 3,269 4,391 4,895 Change in fair value of biological assets and harvesting -498 63,420 295,747 Change in inventories of finished goods and work in progress -459 -254 -544 Materials and services -14,513 -12,437 -35,357 Personnel expenses -5,692 -5,584 -11,036 Depreciation and amortisation -1,674 -1,653 8,447 Reversal of impairment 3,400 Other operating expenses -4,684 -4,528 -14,160 Operating profit 60,805 130,959 442,888 Financial income 4,994 982 6,392 Financial expenses -18,039 -12,088 -30,039 Change in fair value of financial instruments 1,111 2,636 -5,534 Net financial items -11,934 -8,470 -29,181 Profit before tax 48,871 122,490 413,708 Income taxes -9,019 -9,510 -19,163 Change in deferred taxes 269 -13,004 -53,900 Profit for the period 40,121 99,976 340,644 Distribution: To shareholders of the parent company 40,121 99,976 340,644 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Profit for the period 40,121 99,976 340,644 Other comprehensive income for the period after taxes: Items not recognised later through profit and loss Other items of comprehensive income (after taxes) -2 Items that may later be recognised through profit and loss Translation difference -14 -29 -135 Revaluation of forest land -11,796 2,137 -57,088 Comprehensive income for the period total 28,311 102,084 283,419 Distribution: To shareholders of the parent company 28,311 102,084 283,419

















Condensed consolidated balance sheet EUR thousand 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 31 Dec 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Non-current assets Forest assets 3,490,743 3,219,492 3,455,543 Biological assets 3,183,580 2,844,251 3,139,184 Bare land 307,163 375,242 316,358 Other property, plant and equipment 15,805 15,737 16,306 Intangible assets 2,307 1,734 2,331 Right-of-use assets 1,606 1,820 1,818 Derivatives 36,632 43,692 35,516 Other investments 111 111 111 Non-current receivables 17,679 10,447 17,385 Non-current assets total 3,564,884 3,293,034 3,529,010 Current assets Inventories 67 90 55 Accounts receivable and other receivables 48,516 62,139 30,572 Investments 932 30,567 Cash and cash equivalents 7,368 5,604 40,500 Current assets total 55,951 68,765 101,694 Total assets 3,620,835 3,361,799 3,630,705 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company Share capital 50,000 50,000 50,000 Other equity 2,118,577 1,943,931 2,125,266 Total equity 2,168,577 1,993,931 2,175,266 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 455,322 433,361 458,541 Financial liabilities 649,432 799,103 848,959 Lease liabilities 1,399 1,578 1,565 Other non-current liabilities 148 186 148 Non-current liabilities total 1,106,301 1,234,228 1,309,212 Current liabilities Financial liabilities 305,484 98,351 98,771 Accounts payable and other payables 28,672 23,025 33,460 Income tax liabilities 611 1,646 1,829 Lease liabilities 320 340 357 Provisions 10,871 10,278 11,810 Current liabilities total 345,958 133,640 146,227 Total liabilities 1,452,258 1,367,868 1,455,439 Total equity and liabilities 3,620,835 3,361,799 3,630,705

Statement of changes in equity

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium Translation difference Revaluation reserve Retained earnings Total equity Equity 1 January 2024 50.000 29,995 -11,012 154,336 1,951,946 2,175,265 Comprehensive income Profit for the period 40,121 40,121 Other items of comprehensive income (after taxes) Revaluation of forest land -11,796 -11,796 Translation difference -14 -14 Comprehensive income for the period -14 -11,796 40,121 28,311 Transactions with shareholders Dividends paid -35,000 -35,000 Total transactions with shareholders -35,000 -35,000 Equity 30 June 2024 (unaudited) 50,000 29,995 -11,026 142,541 1,957,067 2,168,577 Equity 1 January 2023 50,000 29,995 -10,877 211,424 1,671,304 1,951,847 Comprehensive income Profit for the period 99,976 99,976 Other items of comprehensive income (after taxes) Translation difference -29 -29 Comprehensive income for the period -29 2,137 99,976 102,084 Transactions with shareholders Dividends paid -60,000 -60,000 Total transactions with shareholders -60,000.0 -60,000.0 Equity 30 June 2023 (unaudited) 50,000 29,995 -10,906 213,562 1,711,280 1,993,931 Equity 1 January 2023 50,000 29,995 -10,877 211,424 1,671,304 1,951,847 Comprehensive income Profit for the period 340,644 340,644 Other items of comprehensive income (after taxes) Revaluation of forest land -57,088 -57,088 Items derived from the redefinition of net defined

benefit liability (or asset items) -2 -2 Translation difference -135 -135 Comprehensive income for the period -135 -57,088 340,642 283,419 Transactions with shareholders Dividends paid -60,000 -60,000 Total transactions with shareholders -60,000.0 -60,000.0 Equity on 31 Dec 2023 50,000 29,995 -11,012 154,336 1,951,946 2,175,265