Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 20 août/August 2024) - Lotus Ventures Inc. ("Lotus" or the "Company") has announced that it has closed the previously announced transaction (the "Transaction") contemplated by the Company's proposal to its creditors, as amended (the "Proposal"), and the Company's subscription agreement dated May 3, 2024 with 5008679 Ontario Limited (the Purchaser"), as amended and restated on June 4, 2024 and further amended on July 15, 2024 (the "Agreement").

The Transaction was completed in accordance with the terms of the Agreement and the provisions of a reverse-vesting order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia In Bankruptcy and Insolvency on June 14, 2024 (the "RVO"). As part of the completion of the Transaction, the Company has issued to the Purchaser 1,000 common shares of the Company (the "Subscribed Shares") for an aggregate, all-inclusive purchase price of $2,538,398.00 and all of the previously issued and outstanding securities of the Company (other than the Subscribed Shares) have been cancelled without consideration.

Lotus is expected to be delisted from the CSE effective at the close of trading on August 20, 2024.

Lotus Ventures Inc. (« Lotus » ou la « Société ») a annoncé avoir conclu la transaction annoncée précédemment (la « Transaction ») envisagée par la proposition de la Société à ses créanciers, telle que modifiée (la « Proposition »), et l'accord de souscription de la Société daté du 3 mai 2024 avec 5008679 Ontario Limited (l'Acheteur »), tel que modifié et reformulé le 4 juin 2024 et modifié à nouveau le 15 juillet 2024 (l'« Accord »).

La Transaction a été conclue conformément aux termes de l'Accord et aux dispositions d'une ordonnance de transfert inversé accordée par la Cour suprême de la Colombie-Britannique en matière de faillite et d'insolvabilité le 14 juin 2024 (l'« ODR »). Dans le cadre de la réalisation de la transaction, la Société a émis à l'Acheteur 1 000 actions ordinaires de la Société (les « Actions souscrites ») pour un prix d'achat global tout compris de 2 538 398,00 $ et tous les titres précédemment émis et en circulation de la Société (autres que les Actions souscrites) ont été annulés sans contrepartie.

La société Lotus devrait être radiée de la CSE à compter de la clôture des échanges le 20 août 2024.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 20 août/August 2024 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): J

